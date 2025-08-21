MeVis Medical Solutions Adjusts 2024/25 Forecast: What to Expect?

MeVis Medical Solutions AG is adjusting its forecast for the 2024/2025 fiscal year based on preliminary figures for the first ten months.

Revenue for the fiscal year 2024/2025 is now expected to decline slightly to between €16.5 million and €17.0 million, down from the previous forecast of €17.0 million to €17.5 million.

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to decline to between €3.0 million and €3.5 million, compared to the previous forecast of €3.5 million to €4.0 million.

License sales are below expectations and cannot be offset by maintenance revenues and other revenues.

The announcement was made by MeVis Medical Solutions AG, a leading provider of medical imaging software, based in Bremen, Germany.

The information was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and transmitted by EQS News.

The price of MeVis Medical Solutions at the time of the news was 25,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





