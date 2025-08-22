Blue Cap AG Boosts Profitability Surge in H1 2025

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBlue Cap AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Blue Cap
    Blue Cap AG navigates a dynamic market landscape, showcasing resilience with improved profitability despite a dip in revenue. Their strategic focus on acquisitions signals a promising horizon.

    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Blue Cap AG reported half-year revenue of EUR 97.9 million, down from EUR 102.3 million in the previous year.
    • The company's EBITDA margin improved to 8.8%, up from 7.2% in the prior year, indicating enhanced profitability.
    • Net Asset Value (NAV) increased to approximately EUR 29 per share, compared to EUR 27 per share at the end of 2024.
    • Full-year guidance remains unchanged, with expected group revenue of EUR 120–140 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0–6.0%.
    • The Plastics segment showed positive performance, while the Business Services segment faced lower revenues but improved profitability through efficiency measures.
    • Blue Cap AG continues to focus on acquisitions and is actively reviewing potential companies for investment.


    Blue Cap

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
