Blue Cap AG Boosts Profitability Surge in H1 2025
Blue Cap AG navigates a dynamic market landscape, showcasing resilience with improved profitability despite a dip in revenue. Their strategic focus on acquisitions signals a promising horizon.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG reported half-year revenue of EUR 97.9 million, down from EUR 102.3 million in the previous year.
- The company's EBITDA margin improved to 8.8%, up from 7.2% in the prior year, indicating enhanced profitability.
- Net Asset Value (NAV) increased to approximately EUR 29 per share, compared to EUR 27 per share at the end of 2024.
- Full-year guidance remains unchanged, with expected group revenue of EUR 120–140 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0–6.0%.
- The Plastics segment showed positive performance, while the Business Services segment faced lower revenues but improved profitability through efficiency measures.
- Blue Cap AG continues to focus on acquisitions and is actively reviewing potential companies for investment.
ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
