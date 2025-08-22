    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    117 Aufrufe 117 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group Eyes Pharma Acquisition & Bond Tap

    The Platform Group AG is set to enhance its pharmaceutical platform with a strategic acquisition across Europe, aiming for completion by September 2025, and considering a bond tap to finance this expansion.

    The Platform Group Eyes Pharma Acquisition & Bond Tap
    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG is negotiating the acquisition of three companies in the pharmaceutical platform sector.
    • The companies to be acquired are located in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.
    • The acquisition is expected to add annual revenue in the low three-digit million-euro range with an EBITDA margin of 4-6%.
    • The purchase price for the acquisition will be in the double-digit million-euro range.
    • The Platform Group is considering a bond tap issue to finance the acquisition.
    • The aim is to finalize the purchase agreements by September 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,5000EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,71 % since publication.


    The Platform Group

    +6,89 %
    +0,48 %
    -16,03 %
    -28,07 %
    +0,72 %
    +67,27 %
    -67,51 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Platform Group Eyes Pharma Acquisition & Bond Tap The Platform Group AG is set to enhance its pharmaceutical platform with a strategic acquisition across Europe, aiming for completion by September 2025, and considering a bond tap to finance this expansion.