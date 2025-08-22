The Platform Group Eyes Pharma Acquisition & Bond Tap

The Platform Group AG is negotiating the acquisition of three companies in the pharmaceutical platform sector.

The companies to be acquired are located in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

The acquisition is expected to add annual revenue in the low three-digit million-euro range with an EBITDA margin of 4-6%.

The purchase price for the acquisition will be in the double-digit million-euro range.

The Platform Group is considering a bond tap issue to finance the acquisition.

The aim is to finalize the purchase agreements by September 2025.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,5000EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,5600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,71 % since publication.





