The Platform Group Eyes Pharma Acquisition & Bond Tap
The Platform Group AG is set to enhance its pharmaceutical platform with a strategic acquisition across Europe, aiming for completion by September 2025, and considering a bond tap to finance this expansion.
- The Platform Group AG is negotiating the acquisition of three companies in the pharmaceutical platform sector.
- The companies to be acquired are located in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.
- The acquisition is expected to add annual revenue in the low three-digit million-euro range with an EBITDA margin of 4-6%.
- The purchase price for the acquisition will be in the double-digit million-euro range.
- The Platform Group is considering a bond tap issue to finance the acquisition.
- The aim is to finalize the purchase agreements by September 2025.
