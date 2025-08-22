Delignit AG: €33.7M Revenue, 6.2% Margin Amid Market Challenges
Delignit AG faces revenue challenges, yet remains resilient with strategic focus on energy markets and a hopeful outlook for future growth.
- Delignit AG reported half-year revenue of €33.7 million, an 8.2% decline from the previous year’s €36.7 million.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of approximately €2.1 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 6.2%, slightly down from 6.4% the previous year.
- Revenue decline was primarily due to the automotive sector, with major OEM contracts underperforming, despite a 17.2% growth in the last half-year.
- The Technological Applications market maintained revenue levels, driven by high demand for energy infrastructure materials.
- Delignit anticipates ongoing challenges in OEM supply contracts, particularly in the motor caravan and light commercial vehicle markets, but aims for revenue guidance of around €68 million and an EBITDA margin of 6-7%.
- The full half-year report will be published on August 26, 2025, with a digital earnings call scheduled for the same day.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Delignit is on 26.08.2025.
The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,4700EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous day.
