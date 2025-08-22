Delignit AG: €33.7M Revenue, 6.2% Margin Amid Market Challenges

Delignit AG reported half-year revenue of €33.7 million, an 8.2% decline from the previous year’s €36.7 million.

The company achieved an EBITDA of approximately €2.1 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 6.2%, slightly down from 6.4% the previous year.

Revenue decline was primarily due to the automotive sector, with major OEM contracts underperforming, despite a 17.2% growth in the last half-year.

The Technological Applications market maintained revenue levels, driven by high demand for energy infrastructure materials.

Delignit anticipates ongoing challenges in OEM supply contracts, particularly in the motor caravan and light commercial vehicle markets, but aims for revenue guidance of around €68 million and an EBITDA margin of 6-7%.

The full half-year report will be published on August 26, 2025, with a digital earnings call scheduled for the same day.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Delignit is on 26.08.2025.

The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,4700EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous day.





