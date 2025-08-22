Pfisterer Holding's Revenue & Earnings Surge in H1 2025
PFISTERER Holding SE's first half of 2025 was marked by remarkable growth, with revenues soaring and strategic expansions paving the way for continued success.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- PFISTERER Holding SE reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025, with revenue rising by 9.5% to EUR 213.6 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 13.2% to EUR 39.5 million.
- The company's growth was driven by strong demand across all regions and product segments, with order intake increasing by 44.7% to EUR 290.2 million and the order backlog rising by 57.3% to EUR 312.5 million.
- Strategic initiatives included the acquisition of Power CSL to expand offshore cable connection solutions, a successful IPO in May, site expansion in Kadan (CZ), and securing a building permit for a new HVDC laboratory in Winterbach.
- PFISTERER expects its dynamic business development to continue throughout 2025, anticipating results at the upper end of its forecast range.
- The company is a global leader in connection technology for energy infrastructure, operating 17 sites in 15 countries, and employs over 1,300 people.
- A webcast was scheduled for August 22, 2025, to discuss the half-year results and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year.
