The Platform Group Soars: H1 GMV, Sales & Profit Surge!

The Platform Group AG reported a 47.4% increase in GMV to EUR 652.1 million and a 48.2% increase in net sales to EUR 343.0 million for H1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 89.6% to EUR 33.3 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 45.4% to EUR 43.7 million.

Consolidated net profit increased by 77.2% to EUR 33.3 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 1.55.

The number of active customers grew by 29.2% to 6.2 million, and the number of partners increased by 25.8% to 15,781.

The company confirmed an increased forecast for 2025, expecting GMV to reach EUR 1.3 billion and net sales between EUR 715 million and EUR 735 million.

The Platform Group AG made seven acquisitions in H1 2025, contributing positively to sales and earnings, and plans to continue active acquisitions.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,6100EUR and was up +2,26 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,21 % since publication.





