The Platform Group Soars: H1 GMV, Sales & Profit Surge!
The Platform Group AG is on a remarkable growth trajectory, showcasing impressive financial gains in the first half of 2025. With a 47.4% surge in GMV and a 48.2% rise in net sales, the company is setting new benchmarks. Profitability soared with an 89.6% boost in adjusted EBITDA, while the customer base expanded by 29.2%. Looking ahead, The Platform Group AG anticipates further growth, fueled by strategic acquisitions and an optimistic forecast.
- The Platform Group AG reported a 47.4% increase in GMV to EUR 652.1 million and a 48.2% increase in net sales to EUR 343.0 million for H1 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 89.6% to EUR 33.3 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 45.4% to EUR 43.7 million.
- Consolidated net profit increased by 77.2% to EUR 33.3 million, with earnings per share rising to EUR 1.55.
- The number of active customers grew by 29.2% to 6.2 million, and the number of partners increased by 25.8% to 15,781.
- The company confirmed an increased forecast for 2025, expecting GMV to reach EUR 1.3 billion and net sales between EUR 715 million and EUR 735 million.
- The Platform Group AG made seven acquisitions in H1 2025, contributing positively to sales and earnings, and plans to continue active acquisitions.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.08.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,6100EUR and was up +2,26 % compared with the previous
day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,21 % since publication.
