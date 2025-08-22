Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Autonomous Week to Showcase the Future of Smart Mobility
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Six-day event, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC),
will showcase latest innovations in smart mobility, autonomous systems and
robotics
- Taking place between 10-15 November 2025, the event lineup includes the Abu
Dhabi Autonomous Summit, DRIFTx, RoboCup Asia-Pacific, and A2RL
Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) from 10-15
November 2025, bringing together global leaders in smart mobility, autonomous
systems, and advanced robotics.
Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) - the body tasked
with shaping policies, fostering collaboration, and setting the strategic
direction for Abu Dhabi's smart and autonomous technologies sector, Abu Dhabi
Autonomous Week will convene global innovators, investors, policymakers, and
industry leaders to discuss, collaborate and showcase, the latest developments
in AI, robotics, smart mobility, and autonomous technologies.
The Council's work has already enabled a number of autonomous milestones in Abu
Dhabi, with public electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger
aircraft demonstrations, and level 4 autonomous shuttle vehicle trials, just two
of the most recent projects taking place in the emirate. Abu Dhabi is also home
to the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, launched in
October 2023 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the
Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Located in Masdar City, SAVI establishes the
emirate as a global hub for smart and autonomous mobility, spanning applications
across autonomous vehicles, eVTOL aircraft, maritime systems, and robotics.
The launch of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week supports the UAE capital's work in
progressing the future of smart and autonomous systems technologies, while
leading the global development of the sector, and building an integrated
innovation-driven ecosystem. With government backing, world-class
infrastructure, and a progressive regulatory framework, the emirate is already
rapidly accelerating the use of autonomous transport systems, including
Robotaxis and autonomous buses, across land, air, sea, and industrial
applications, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the process.
Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week Event Line-Up
10 November - Autonomous Summit
The six-day programme begins with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, where
industry pioneers, policymakers, and investors will convene to take part in
high-level dialogues that will define the next chapter of intelligent mobility.
10-12 November - DRIFTx Exhibition
