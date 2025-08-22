Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Autonomous Week to Showcase the Future of Smart Mobility

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Six-day event, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC),

will showcase latest innovations in smart mobility, autonomous systems and

robotics

- Taking place between 10-15 November 2025, the event lineup includes the Abu

Dhabi Autonomous Summit, DRIFTx, RoboCup Asia-Pacific, and A2RL



Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) from 10-15

November 2025, bringing together global leaders in smart mobility, autonomous

systems, and advanced robotics.





Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) - the body taskedwith shaping policies, fostering collaboration, and setting the strategicdirection for Abu Dhabi's smart and autonomous technologies sector, Abu DhabiAutonomous Week will convene global innovators, investors, policymakers, andindustry leaders to discuss, collaborate and showcase, the latest developmentsin AI, robotics, smart mobility, and autonomous technologies.The Council's work has already enabled a number of autonomous milestones in AbuDhabi, with public electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passengeraircraft demonstrations, and level 4 autonomous shuttle vehicle trials, just twoof the most recent projects taking place in the emirate. Abu Dhabi is also hometo the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, launched inOctober 2023 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and theAbu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Located in Masdar City, SAVI establishes theemirate as a global hub for smart and autonomous mobility, spanning applicationsacross autonomous vehicles, eVTOL aircraft, maritime systems, and robotics.The launch of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week supports the UAE capital's work inprogressing the future of smart and autonomous systems technologies, whileleading the global development of the sector, and building an integratedinnovation-driven ecosystem. With government backing, world-classinfrastructure, and a progressive regulatory framework, the emirate is alreadyrapidly accelerating the use of autonomous transport systems, includingRobotaxis and autonomous buses, across land, air, sea, and industrialapplications, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the process.Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week Event Line-Up10 November - Autonomous SummitThe six-day programme begins with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, whereindustry pioneers, policymakers, and investors will convene to take part inhigh-level dialogues that will define the next chapter of intelligent mobility.10-12 November - DRIFTx Exhibition