    Abu Dhabi to Host Inaugural Autonomous Week to Showcase the Future of Smart Mobility

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Six-day event, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC),
    will showcase latest innovations in smart mobility, autonomous systems and
    robotics
    - Taking place between 10-15 November 2025, the event lineup includes the Abu
    Dhabi Autonomous Summit, DRIFTx, RoboCup Asia-Pacific, and A2RL

    Abu Dhabi will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) from 10-15
    November 2025, bringing together global leaders in smart mobility, autonomous
    systems, and advanced robotics.

    Organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) - the body tasked
    with shaping policies, fostering collaboration, and setting the strategic
    direction for Abu Dhabi's smart and autonomous technologies sector, Abu Dhabi
    Autonomous Week will convene global innovators, investors, policymakers, and
    industry leaders to discuss, collaborate and showcase, the latest developments
    in AI, robotics, smart mobility, and autonomous technologies.

    The Council's work has already enabled a number of autonomous milestones in Abu
    Dhabi, with public electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger
    aircraft demonstrations, and level 4 autonomous shuttle vehicle trials, just two
    of the most recent projects taking place in the emirate. Abu Dhabi is also home
    to the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, launched in
    October 2023 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and the
    Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). Located in Masdar City, SAVI establishes the
    emirate as a global hub for smart and autonomous mobility, spanning applications
    across autonomous vehicles, eVTOL aircraft, maritime systems, and robotics.

    The launch of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week supports the UAE capital's work in
    progressing the future of smart and autonomous systems technologies, while
    leading the global development of the sector, and building an integrated
    innovation-driven ecosystem. With government backing, world-class
    infrastructure, and a progressive regulatory framework, the emirate is already
    rapidly accelerating the use of autonomous transport systems, including
    Robotaxis and autonomous buses, across land, air, sea, and industrial
    applications, enhancing efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the process.

    Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week Event Line-Up

    10 November - Autonomous Summit

    The six-day programme begins with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit, where
    industry pioneers, policymakers, and investors will convene to take part in
    high-level dialogues that will define the next chapter of intelligent mobility.

    10-12 November - DRIFTx Exhibition
    Verfasst von news aktuell
