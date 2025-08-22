SMT Scharf AG: 2025 Forecast Cut After Half-Year Results

SMT Scharf AG has revised its revenue and earnings forecast for 2025 based on half-year results and market developments.

The new forecast for 2025 expects consolidated revenue between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million, and operating earnings (EBIT) between EUR 0.5 million and EUR 2.5 million.

Previously, the forecast expected revenue between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million, and EBIT between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.

The revision is mainly due to decreased demand in coal mining markets, affected by trade disputes and geopolitical conflicts, leading to postponed order intake to 2026.

In the first half of 2025, SMT Scharf Group's revenue was EUR 50.1 million, up from EUR 28.4 million in the same period of the previous year, with EBIT reaching EUR 2.9 million compared to EUR -0.8 million previously.

The increase in revenue and earnings is attributed to successful order processing in the tunnel logistics segment and full consolidation of the joint venture Shandong Xinsha Monorail Co., Ltd.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SMT Scharf is on 22.08.2025.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 7,7250EUR and was down -4,33 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,32 % since publication.





