SMT Scharf Surges with Major Revenue & EBIT Gains in H1 2025!
SMT Scharf AG has surged ahead with a remarkable 76.4% revenue increase, showcasing its robust growth in the first half of 2025. This impressive performance is fueled by booming new equipment sales in China and a thriving Tunnel Logistics segment. Operating earnings (EBIT) saw a turnaround, climbing to EUR 2.9 million from a previous loss, marking a notable recovery. With China leading as the largest market, SMT Scharf AG is poised for continued success, adjusting its revenue forecast upwards for 2025.
- SMT Scharf AG reported a 76.4% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching EUR 50.1 million in the first half of 2025.
- Operating earnings (EBIT) improved to EUR 2.9 million, compared to a loss of EUR 0.8 million in H1 2024.
- The growth was driven by the new equipment business in China and an increase in the Tunnel Logistics segment.
- The company adjusted its 2025 revenue forecast to between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million, with EBIT expected to range from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.5 million.
- China emerged as the largest market, contributing EUR 24.0 million in revenue, significantly up from EUR 6.2 million in H1 2024.
- The order intake for the first half of 2025 was EUR 39.9 million, down from EUR 53.8 million in the previous year, reflecting cautious investment in the mining sector.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SMT Scharf is on 22.08.2025.
The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 7,6000EUR and was down -5,88 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,7000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,32 % since publication.
