Dagrofa Denmark joins EMD's Retail Group (FOTO)
- Following Axfood in Sweden and a new group of Polish retailers, the
international retail alliance can now extend its collaboration with the
A-brand industry in Scandinavia to encompass the renowned Danish retailer
To offer even more benefits to its millions of retail customers, European
Marketing Distribution (EMD) is strengthening its presence in Scandinavia.
Following the recently announced integration of Swedish retailer Axfood, Dagrofa
from Denmark will become another EMD member of the EMD Retail Group in 2026.
Dagrofa has held an EMD share since 2002.
For clarification: While EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement
and marketing of successful private label products, the EMD members united in
the Retail Group also provide cross-border services and marketing concepts in
cooperation with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.
As part of the Retail Group, Dagrofa from Denmark will be working with prominent
and successful retail companies in their respective home countries from 2026
onwards. Players such as the Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia,
Superunie from the Netherlands, RTG International from Germany, Axfood from
Sweden and a new group of retail companies from Poland are already involved in
the Retail Group.
The core tasks for the members of the EMD Retail Group and the new member
Dagrofa are clearly defined: to promote and market established and sought-after
top brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of
these A-brands) that are indispensable for customers in international retail.
The EMD Retail Group collaborates with prominent industry manufacturers,
including these well-known A-brands.
Dagrofa is a major player in Denmark
With four supermarket formats: Spar, MENY, MinKoebmand and Let-Koeb, Dagrofa is
present in Denmark with 540 stores, having a market share in the retail industry
of close to 11% in Denmark. Dagrofa also has considerable wholesale and
foodservice business units with 30 Cash & Carry stores.
The group brings into the EMD Retail Group an additional consumer turnover of
2,8 billion Euros.
JesperBjerring , Chief Procurement Officer at Dagrofa, commented on becoming
part of the Retail Group: "Joining the EMD Retail Group is a strategic move for
Dagrofa. It provides us with access to new insights, cross-border partnerships
and robust international brand concepts that will benefit both our customers and
our independent retailers in Denmark. The cooperative and value-oriented
approach of the EMD Retail Group is in perfect alignment with our long-term goal
of being a modern and trustworthy partner for the international A-brand
industry."
Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMDalso said: "With Dagrofa from
Denmark on board, we can further strengthen our cooperation with the A-brand
industry in Scandinavia, just like our already very long history of successful
cooperation on Private Label. With Dagrofa and Axfood now we can further expand
our strong offering in the highly dynamic Scandinavian market.'
About EMD:
European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
international A-Brand manufacturers.
Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.
The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
following markets:
Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT
In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.
Contact:
Donati & Rosmanith
Uwe Rosmanith
Triq ir-Rumani, 3
Xlendi, XLN1431
Malta
Phone:+356 77362849
Phone: +49 171 9706644
mailto:uwe@rosmanith.de
mailto:rosmanith@bettercommunications.mt
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118822/6102097
