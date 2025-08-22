Dagrofa Denmark joins EMD's Retail Group (FOTO)

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -

    - Following Axfood in Sweden and a new group of Polish retailers, the
    international retail alliance can now extend its collaboration with the
    A-brand industry in Scandinavia to encompass the renowned Danish retailer

    To offer even more benefits to its millions of retail customers, European
    Marketing Distribution (EMD) is strengthening its presence in Scandinavia.
    Following the recently announced integration of Swedish retailer Axfood, Dagrofa
    from Denmark will become another EMD member of the EMD Retail Group in 2026.
    Dagrofa has held an EMD share since 2002.

    For clarification: While EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement
    and marketing of successful private label products, the EMD members united in
    the Retail Group also provide cross-border services and marketing concepts in
    cooperation with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

    As part of the Retail Group, Dagrofa from Denmark will be working with prominent
    and successful retail companies in their respective home countries from 2026
    onwards. Players such as the Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia,
    Superunie from the Netherlands, RTG International from Germany, Axfood from
    Sweden and a new group of retail companies from Poland are already involved in
    the Retail Group.

    The core tasks for the members of the EMD Retail Group and the new member
    Dagrofa are clearly defined: to promote and market established and sought-after
    top brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of
    these A-brands) that are indispensable for customers in international retail.
    The EMD Retail Group collaborates with prominent industry manufacturers,
    including these well-known A-brands.

    Dagrofa is a major player in Denmark

    With four supermarket formats: Spar, MENY, MinKoebmand and Let-Koeb, Dagrofa is
    present in Denmark with 540 stores, having a market share in the retail industry
    of close to 11% in Denmark. Dagrofa also has considerable wholesale and
    foodservice business units with 30 Cash & Carry stores.

    The group brings into the EMD Retail Group an additional consumer turnover of
    2,8 billion Euros.

    JesperBjerring , Chief Procurement Officer at Dagrofa, commented on becoming
    part of the Retail Group: "Joining the EMD Retail Group is a strategic move for
    Dagrofa. It provides us with access to new insights, cross-border partnerships
    and robust international brand concepts that will benefit both our customers and
    our independent retailers in Denmark. The cooperative and value-oriented
    approach of the EMD Retail Group is in perfect alignment with our long-term goal
    of being a modern and trustworthy partner for the international A-brand
    industry."

    Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMDalso said: "With Dagrofa from
    Denmark on board, we can further strengthen our cooperation with the A-brand
    industry in Scandinavia, just like our already very long history of successful
    cooperation on Private Label. With Dagrofa and Axfood now we can further expand
    our strong offering in the highly dynamic Scandinavian market.'

    About EMD:

    European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has
    been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful
    partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it
    develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label
    concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and
    realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest
    international A-Brand manufacturers.

    Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies
    in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of
    approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.

    The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the
    following markets:


    Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie
    Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen
    Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort
    Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT
    France: Francap South Korea: Lotte
    Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi
    Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood
    Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT


    In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in
    the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.

