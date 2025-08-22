Dagrofa Denmark joins EMD's Retail Group (FOTO)

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) -



- Following Axfood in Sweden and a new group of Polish retailers, the

international retail alliance can now extend its collaboration with the

A-brand industry in Scandinavia to encompass the renowned Danish retailer



To offer even more benefits to its millions of retail customers, European

Marketing Distribution (EMD) is strengthening its presence in Scandinavia.

Following the recently announced integration of Swedish retailer Axfood, Dagrofa

from Denmark will become another EMD member of the EMD Retail Group in 2026.

Dagrofa has held an EMD share since 2002.





For clarification: While EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement

and marketing of successful private label products, the EMD members united in

the Retail Group also provide cross-border services and marketing concepts in

cooperation with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.



As part of the Retail Group, Dagrofa from Denmark will be working with prominent

and successful retail companies in their respective home countries from 2026

onwards. Players such as the Euromadi Alfa Group from Spain, ESD Italia,

Superunie from the Netherlands, RTG International from Germany, Axfood from

Sweden and a new group of retail companies from Poland are already involved in

the Retail Group.



The core tasks for the members of the EMD Retail Group and the new member

Dagrofa are clearly defined: to promote and market established and sought-after

top brand products (including country-specific innovations and variations of

these A-brands) that are indispensable for customers in international retail.

The EMD Retail Group collaborates with prominent industry manufacturers,

including these well-known A-brands.



Dagrofa is a major player in Denmark



With four supermarket formats: Spar, MENY, MinKoebmand and Let-Koeb, Dagrofa is

present in Denmark with 540 stores, having a market share in the retail industry

of close to 11% in Denmark. Dagrofa also has considerable wholesale and

foodservice business units with 30 Cash & Carry stores.



The group brings into the EMD Retail Group an additional consumer turnover of

2,8 billion Euros.



JesperBjerring , Chief Procurement Officer at Dagrofa, commented on becoming

part of the Retail Group: "Joining the EMD Retail Group is a strategic move for

Dagrofa. It provides us with access to new insights, cross-border partnerships

and robust international brand concepts that will benefit both our customers and

our independent retailers in Denmark. The cooperative and value-oriented

approach of the EMD Retail Group is in perfect alignment with our long-term goal

of being a modern and trustworthy partner for the international A-brand

industry."



Philippe Gruyters , Managing Director of EMDalso said: "With Dagrofa from

Denmark on board, we can further strengthen our cooperation with the A-brand

industry in Scandinavia, just like our already very long history of successful

cooperation on Private Label. With Dagrofa and Axfood now we can further expand

our strong offering in the highly dynamic Scandinavian market.'



About EMD:



European Marketing Distribution AG, headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland, has

been recognised in the consumer goods industry as an efficient and powerful

partner for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) since 1989. In particular, it

develops and procures highly efficient and sustainably produced private label

concepts for the benefit of consumers. The EMD head office also supports and

realises global partnerships in the area of on-top agreements with the largest

international A-Brand manufacturers.



Including the associate member Lotte from South Korea, the EMD member companies

in Europe and Asia currently represent an external retail consumer turnover of

approx. 200 billion euros in 16 countries.



The member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) are active in the

following markets:





Austria: MARKANT Netherlands: Superunie

Belgium: Colruyt Norway: Unil/NorgesGruppen

Czech Republic: MARKANT Portugal: EuromadiPort

Denmark: Dagrofa Slovakia: MARKANT

France: Francap South Korea: Lotte

Germany: RTG International Spain: Euromadi

Italy: ESD Italia Sweden: Dagab/Axfood

Luxemburg: Colruyt Switzerland: MARKANT





In addition to South Korea and Japan, associate member Lotte is also active in

the Vietnamese and Indonesian markets.



