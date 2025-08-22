    StartseitevorwärtsIndizesvorwärtsDAX IndexvorwärtsNachrichten zu DAX
    DAX, The Platform Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 The Platform Group +19,95 % Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Hua Hong Semiconductor +19,05 % Halbleiter Nachrichten
    🥉 ACM Research Registered (A) +18,89 % Halbleiter Nachrichten
    🟥 PKO Bank Polski -11,42 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🟥 ParTec -13,55 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Voltabox -21,39 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Lilium Registered (A) Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten
      Bullish Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      CTS Eventim Unterhaltung Forum Nachrichten
      Goldshore Resources Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 263 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 79 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 41 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Novavax 37 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 36 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Lang & Schwarz 35 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, The Platform Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.