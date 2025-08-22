DAX, The Platform Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|+19,95 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥈
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+19,05 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|ACM Research Registered (A)
|+18,89 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|PKO Bank Polski
|-11,42 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|ParTec
|-13,55 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Voltabox
|-21,39 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Lilium Registered (A)
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|Bullish
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|CTS Eventim
|Unterhaltung
|Goldshore Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|263
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|79
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Tesla
|41
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Novavax
|37
|Biotechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|36
|Rohstoffe
|Lang & Schwarz
|35
|Finanzdienstleistungen
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +11,06 %
Platz 1
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +13,64 %
Platz 2
ACM Research Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +11,42 %
Platz 3
PKO Bank Polski
Wochenperformance: +0,72 %
Platz 4
ParTec
Wochenperformance: -9,52 %
Platz 5
Voltabox
Wochenperformance: +64,30 %
Platz 6
Alset AI Ventures
Wochenperformance: +4,41 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -12,30 %
Platz 8
Lilium Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -48,00 %
Platz 9
Bullish
Wochenperformance: -10,04 %
Platz 10
CTS Eventim
Wochenperformance: -15,98 %
Platz 11
Goldshore Resources
Wochenperformance: -4,92 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,02 %
Platz 13
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,27 %
Platz 15
Novavax
Wochenperformance: -18,87 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,06 %
Platz 17
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Platz 18
