Artnet AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results: Stabilization Amid Tough Market

Artnet AG reported a 12% decline in revenues for the first half of 2025, totaling EUR 9.84 million, with operating earnings at –EUR 1.3 million.

The marketplace segment showed resilience with revenues of EUR 3.90 million, only 2.8% lower year-over-year, and private sales increased by 78%.

The data segment's revenues fell by 10% due to technical issues, while the media segment saw a 24% decline, despite Artnet News maintaining over 25 million pageviews.

Artnet welcomed over 13 million new users and launched the Discovery Page and an AI-powered Chatbot, with a transition to Stripe for global payments.

Management maintains a revenue guidance of EUR 20 to 24 million for 2025, with an expected operating result of approximately –EUR 1.3 million.

Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH made a takeover and delisting offer, holding 97.17% of Artnet's share capital, with delisting confirmed by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 22, 2025.

The next important date, Hauptversammlung, at artnet is on 29.08.2025.




