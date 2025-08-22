    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsartnet AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu artnet
    Artnet AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results: Stabilization Amid Tough Market

    Artnet AG navigates a turbulent first half of 2025, balancing revenue declines with strategic advancements and a significant takeover offer.

    Artnet AG's 2025 Mid-Year Results: Stabilization Amid Tough Market
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Artnet AG reported a 12% decline in revenues for the first half of 2025, totaling EUR 9.84 million, with operating earnings at –EUR 1.3 million.
    • The marketplace segment showed resilience with revenues of EUR 3.90 million, only 2.8% lower year-over-year, and private sales increased by 78%.
    • The data segment's revenues fell by 10% due to technical issues, while the media segment saw a 24% decline, despite Artnet News maintaining over 25 million pageviews.
    • Artnet welcomed over 13 million new users and launched the Discovery Page and an AI-powered Chatbot, with a transition to Stripe for global payments.
    • Management maintains a revenue guidance of EUR 20 to 24 million for 2025, with an expected operating result of approximately –EUR 1.3 million.
    • Leonardo Art Holdings GmbH made a takeover and delisting offer, holding 97.17% of Artnet's share capital, with delisting confirmed by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of August 22, 2025.

    The next important date, The German word "Hauptversammlung" translates to "general meeting" or "annual general meeting" (AGM) in English, typically referring to a meeting of shareholders in a company., at artnet is on 29.08.2025.


    artnet

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
