    Discover EPIC Suisse's Impressive H1 2025 Results

    EPIC Suisse AG's impressive financial performance in H1 2025 underscores its strategic prowess and sets a promising tone for the year ahead.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • EPIC Suisse AG reported a 2.3% increase in rental income to CHF 33.4 million for H1 2025, compared to CHF 32.6 million in H1 2024.
    • The vacancy rate for properties in operation decreased to 3.8% in H1 2025, down from 4.8% in H1 2024.
    • The value of the real estate portfolio rose by 2.6% to CHF 1,655.8 million as of June 30, 2025, primarily due to ongoing development projects.
    • EBITDA, including property revaluation, reached CHF 40.6 million in H1 2025, up from CHF 34.8 million in H1 2024.
    • The company's equity ratio stood at a solid 48.4% as of June 30, 2025, with total equity amounting to CHF 817.3 million.
    • EPIC Suisse confirmed its rental income growth guideline of 2% to 3% for the full year 2025, anticipating further increases from recently completed developments.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at EPIC Suisse is on 25.08.2025.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
