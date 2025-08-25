    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlmonty Industries AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Almonty Industries
    Borussia Dortmund, Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H) +11,68 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 Black Swan Graphene +11,28 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥉 Nio Registered (A) +9,60 % Fahrzeugindustrie Nachrichten
    🟥 MINISO Group Holding -7,02 % Einzelhandel Nachrichten
    🟥 Hua Hong Semiconductor -8,80 % Halbleiter Nachrichten
    🟥 ParTec -15,17 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Lilium Registered (A) Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Borussia Dortmund 22 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Gerresheimer 19 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Novo Nordisk 17 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 16 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 15 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF 10 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten




