Borussia Dortmund, Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
|+11,68 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Black Swan Graphene
|+11,28 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Nio Registered (A)
|+9,60 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|MINISO Group Holding
|-7,02 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|-8,80 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|ParTec
|-15,17 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NIO
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Lilium Registered (A)
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|22
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|19
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|17
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|16
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|15
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
|10
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Jl Mag Rare-Earth Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +11,16 %
Platz 1
Black Swan Graphene
Wochenperformance: +5,83 %
Platz 2
Nio Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +39,68 %
Platz 3
MINISO Group Holding
Wochenperformance: +19,10 %
Platz 4
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +13,64 %
Platz 5
ParTec
Wochenperformance: -24,22 %
Platz 6
NIO
Wochenperformance: +38,57 %
Platz 7
Alset AI Ventures
Wochenperformance: +20,16 %
Platz 8
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +67,23 %
Platz 9
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -4,19 %
Platz 10
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -10,09 %
Platz 11
Lilium Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -35,53 %
Platz 12
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,14 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +2,08 %
Platz 14
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Platz 16
BYD
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Platz 17
SPDR S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Platz 18
