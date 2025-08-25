Discover MS Industrie: 2025 Half-Year Results Revealed!

MS Industrie AG published its unaudited half-year figures for 2025, showing a slight decline in consolidated revenue from continuing operations, from EUR 78.4 million in the first half of 2024 to EUR 75.2 million in 2025.

The company reported an EBITDA of EUR 4.2 million for the first half of 2025, compared to EUR 5.2 million in the same period of 2024.

A former MS PowerTec real estate property in Zittau was sold, with the purchase price roughly matching the book value, which helped reduce financial liabilities.

MS Industrie AG maintains its forecast of EUR 150 million in consolidated sales for 2025, despite geopolitical market risks and one-time costs of EUR 0.7 million for a new plant in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The US plant is significant for the company's future, especially with the potential lifting of CO2 limits for cars, providing more predictability for MS XTEC's American customers.

MS Industrie AG is a technology group with expertise in metalworking and assembly, focusing on systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines, hybrid, and electric drive systems, with operations in Germany and the USA.

The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,5000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





