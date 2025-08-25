Original-Research
Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...
- Daldrup erhält 16,8 Mio. Euro Vertrag für Geothermie.
- Umsatzprognose 2026 auf 88,7 Mio. Euro angehoben.
- Kaufempfehlung und Zielpreis von 20,00 Euro bestätigt.
^
Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
25.08.2025 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne AG
Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG
ISIN: DE0007830572
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 25.08.2025
Target price: 20.00
Last rating change:
Analyst: Ralf Marinoni
The next major contract
Following the award of a major EU-wide geothermal energy contract last month, Daldrup can once again announce that it has won a big contract in the double-digit million Euro range: The company has
been awarded a contract as general contractor worth around EUR 16.8m by Amperland Thermalwärme GmbH ("ATW"), based in Olching, northwest of Munich. Daldrup will drill two deflected deep geothermal
wells with drilling lengths of around 2,430 meters and 3,300 meters on the site of the Geiselbullach cogeneration plant. Work on the construction of the drilling site is scheduled to begin in
September 2025. According to the schedule, drilling is to be carried out from December 2025 to May 2026.
As a result, we have increased our estimates in particular for FY 2026: We estimate sales of EUR 88.7m (old: EUR 73.7m) and EBIT of EUR 12.3m (old: EUR 8.7m). Since the drilling will once again take place in the greater Munich area and the drilling equipment can be transported over short distances, we expect cost advantages for both Daldrup and the client. The company is already in talks with other potential municipal and private-sector clients. ATW has received a grant of EUR 8.8m for the financial implementation of the geothermal project. The money comes from the Federal Government's Effective Heating Networks (BEW) program.
We therefore confirm our buy recommendation and target price of EUR 20.00.
2188178 25.08.2025 CET/CEST
°
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Daldrup & Soehne Aktie
Die Daldrup & Soehne Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +5,36 % und einem Kurs von 13,75 auf Tradegate (25. August 2025, 13:53 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Daldrup & Soehne Aktie um +5,38 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,24 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Daldrup & Soehne bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 82,36 Mio..
