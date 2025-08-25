Daldrup & Söhne AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktges...

25.08.2025 / 14:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne AG

Recommendation: Buy

Target price: 20.00

The next major contract



Following the award of a major EU-wide geothermal energy contract last month, Daldrup can once again announce that it has won a big contract in the double-digit million Euro range: The company has been awarded a contract as general contractor worth around EUR 16.8m by Amperland Thermalwärme GmbH ("ATW"), based in Olching, northwest of Munich. Daldrup will drill two deflected deep geothermal wells with drilling lengths of around 2,430 meters and 3,300 meters on the site of the Geiselbullach cogeneration plant. Work on the construction of the drilling site is scheduled to begin in September 2025. According to the schedule, drilling is to be carried out from December 2025 to May 2026.

As a result, we have increased our estimates in particular for FY 2026: We estimate sales of EUR 88.7m (old: EUR 73.7m) and EBIT of EUR 12.3m (old: EUR 8.7m). Since the drilling will once again take place in the greater Munich area and the drilling equipment can be transported over short distances, we expect cost advantages for both Daldrup and the client. The company is already in talks with other potential municipal and private-sector clients. ATW has received a grant of EUR 8.8m for the financial implementation of the geothermal project. The money comes from the Federal Government's Effective Heating Networks (BEW) program.



We therefore confirm our buy recommendation and target price of EUR 20.00.

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Daldrup & Soehne Aktie Die Daldrup & Soehne Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +5,36 % und einem Kurs von 13,75 auf Tradegate (25. August 2025, 13:53 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Daldrup & Soehne Aktie um +5,38 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +2,24 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Daldrup & Soehne bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 82,36 Mio..



