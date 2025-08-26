TX Group's 2025 Mid-Year Results & Share Buyback Unveiled!

TX Group reported mixed results for the first half of 2025, with consolidated revenues of CHF 426.6 million, down from CHF 461.0 million in the previous year.

The digital platforms JobCloud and SMG Swiss Marketplace Group performed well, while media brands like Goldbach, 20 Minuten, and Tamedia faced challenges due to structural changes in the industry.

Operating income (EBIT adj.) decreased to CHF 38.5 million from CHF 56.5 million, impacted by ongoing transformation efforts and one-off costs.

TX Group announced a public share buyback program to repurchase up to a mid-single-digit percentage of its outstanding shares, aimed at returning capital to shareholders.

The company is preparing for a potential IPO of SMG, which is expected to enhance long-term growth and strategic flexibility.

Despite a challenging market, TX Group remains committed to strategic investments in digital development and journalistic quality to ensure sustainable relevance and value.

The next important date at TX Group is on 26.08.2025.




