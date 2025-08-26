Arbonia Thrives: Expands Margins, Confirms 2025 Outlook
Arbonia AG shines with a 27% rise in operating results for H1 2025, driven by strategic moves and financial resilience, setting a promising tone for the year's second half.
- Arbonia AG reported a 27% increase in operating results for the first half of 2025 compared to the second half of 2024, despite challenging market conditions.
- Revenue for the first half of 2025 was CHF 307.2 million, a 14.7% increase from CHF 267.8 million in the previous year, with an organic decline of 1.5%.
- EBITDA excluding one-time effects rose to CHF 26.1 million, up 23.3% from CHF 21.1 million in the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5%.
- Net debt decreased significantly to CHF 132 million as of June 30, 2025, down from CHF 357 million at the end of 2024, primarily due to the sale of the Climate division.
- Arbonia confirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 3-5% and adjusted EBITDA of approximately CHF 60 million.
- The company anticipates improved market conditions in the second half of 2025, driven by increased project activity and cost-saving measures, despite ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment.
