Boosted Half-Year Profits: Rental Income & Revaluation Surge
Intershop Holding AG's impressive financial leap in H1 2025, marked by a net profit of CHF 175.9 million, underscores its strategic prowess and growth momentum.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Intershop Holding AG reported a net profit of CHF 175.9 million for the first half of 2025, significantly up from CHF 52.7 million in H1 2024.
- Rental income increased by 8.1% to CHF 44.3 million, with net property income rising by 7.4% to CHF 39.5 million.
- The company achieved net revaluation gains of CHF 200.2 million, primarily from properties in Zurich, contributing to the overall profit increase.
- The vacancy rate for investment properties decreased slightly to 7.9%, indicating improved occupancy levels.
- Intershop streamlined its organizational structure, reducing the number of group companies from eleven to four to enhance operational efficiency.
- The company confirmed its annual target of at least 8% growth in net property income, excluding new transactions from February 2025 onwards.
