    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsIntershop Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Intershop Holding
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Boosted Half-Year Profits: Rental Income & Revaluation Surge

    Intershop Holding AG's impressive financial leap in H1 2025, marked by a net profit of CHF 175.9 million, underscores its strategic prowess and growth momentum.

    Boosted Half-Year Profits: Rental Income & Revaluation Surge
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • Intershop Holding AG reported a net profit of CHF 175.9 million for the first half of 2025, significantly up from CHF 52.7 million in H1 2024.
    • Rental income increased by 8.1% to CHF 44.3 million, with net property income rising by 7.4% to CHF 39.5 million.
    • The company achieved net revaluation gains of CHF 200.2 million, primarily from properties in Zurich, contributing to the overall profit increase.
    • The vacancy rate for investment properties decreased slightly to 7.9%, indicating improved occupancy levels.
    • Intershop streamlined its organizational structure, reducing the number of group companies from eleven to four to enhance operational efficiency.
    • The company confirmed its annual target of at least 8% growth in net property income, excluding new transactions from February 2025 onwards.


    Intershop Holding

    -0,43 %
    +1,74 %
    +2,57 %
    +7,00 %
    +12,98 %
    -76,65 %
    -68,78 %
    -26,25 %
    ISIN:CH1338987303WKN:A40A93





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Boosted Half-Year Profits: Rental Income & Revaluation Surge Intershop Holding AG's impressive financial leap in H1 2025, marked by a net profit of CHF 175.9 million, underscores its strategic prowess and growth momentum.