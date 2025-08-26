2025 Mid-Year Financial Insights Unveiled
Kudelski Group is redefining its path with a strategic pivot towards cutting-edge digital security solutions. Focusing on Media, Cybersecurity, and IoT, the company reported a revenue dip in the first half of 2025. The launch of Kudelski Labs marks a new era in securing emerging technologies and connected devices. Looking ahead, Kudelski anticipates a rebound in revenue growth and aims for break-even free cash flow.
- Kudelski Group is undergoing a transformation with a renewed focus on advanced digital security solutions for Media, Cybersecurity, and IoT.
- Total Group revenues and other operating income for the first half of 2025 amounted to USD 174.5 million, an 8.9% decrease from the previous year.
- The Core Digital Security segment generated USD 103.9 million in revenues, a decline of 7.0% compared to the first half of 2024.
- Cybersecurity revenues were USD 49.5 million, down 4.8% from the previous year, while IoT revenues were USD 19.3 million, a decrease of 10.6%.
- The launch of Kudelski Labs aims to secure frontier technologies and connected devices through advanced research and bespoke solutions.
- The outlook for the second half of 2025 anticipates stronger revenue growth and improved profitability, with management targeting a break-even free cash flow.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kudelski porteur is on 26.08.2025.
