    2025 Mid-Year Financial Insights Unveiled

    Kudelski Group is redefining its path with a strategic pivot towards cutting-edge digital security solutions. Focusing on Media, Cybersecurity, and IoT, the company reported a revenue dip in the first half of 2025. The launch of Kudelski Labs marks a new era in securing emerging technologies and connected devices. Looking ahead, Kudelski anticipates a rebound in revenue growth and aims for break-even free cash flow.

    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Kudelski Group is undergoing a transformation with a renewed focus on advanced digital security solutions for Media, Cybersecurity, and IoT.
    • Total Group revenues and other operating income for the first half of 2025 amounted to USD 174.5 million, an 8.9% decrease from the previous year.
    • The Core Digital Security segment generated USD 103.9 million in revenues, a decline of 7.0% compared to the first half of 2024.
    • Cybersecurity revenues were USD 49.5 million, down 4.8% from the previous year, while IoT revenues were USD 19.3 million, a decrease of 10.6%.
    • The launch of Kudelski Labs aims to secure frontier technologies and connected devices through advanced research and bespoke solutions.
    • The outlook for the second half of 2025 anticipates stronger revenue growth and improved profitability, with management targeting a break-even free cash flow.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Kudelski porteur is on 26.08.2025.


    Kudelski porteur

    -1,48 %
    +3,74 %
    -7,98 %
    +17,95 %
    -4,83 %
    -47,05 %
    -46,87 %
    -86,76 %
    -83,97 %
    ISIN:CH0012268360WKN:915684





