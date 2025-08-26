SFC Energy: Strong Markets & Solid Finances in Half-Year Report

SFC Energy AG reported a 3.9% increase in group sales for the first half of 2025, reaching EUR 73,607 thousand, with significant growth in the Clean Power Management segment.

The company faced challenges due to macroeconomic uncertainties, unfavorable exchange rates, and delayed project awards in India, impacting short-term expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 8,522 thousand with a margin of 11.6%, while adjusted EBIT fell to EUR 4,640 thousand with a margin of 6.3%.

Measures to strengthen profitability include cost optimization, prioritization of investments, and regional expansion, particularly in the United States and South East Asia.

Despite forecast adjustments, SFC Energy remains strategically focused on technological advancement, financial stability, and international expansion, securing orders worth EUR 14 million in early Q3 2025.

The company maintains a strong equity ratio of 71.3% and a net financial position of EUR 46,166 thousand as of June 30, 2025, with a workforce of 509 permanent employees.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at SFC Energy is on 26.08.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 15,920EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,940EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.163,31PKT (-0,19 %).





