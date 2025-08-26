Dermapharm's Steady Growth: H1 Stability & Q2 EBITDA Boost

Dermapharm reported stable business development in H1 2025, with a slight decline in consolidated revenue by 0.7% to EUR 574.5 million, primarily due to the optimization of the parallel import portfolio.

The "Branded pharmaceuticals" segment was a key growth driver, with revenue increasing by 4.0% to EUR 288.2 million, supported by strong demand for products like Allergovit and Dekristol OTC.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 rose by 3.7% compared to the prior-year quarter, demonstrating operational strength despite challenges.

Structural measures to realign Arkopharma and optimize the parallel import business began showing positive results, contributing to the company's performance.

The Board of Management confirmed the full-year guidance for 2025, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 1,160–1,200 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 322–332 million.

The "Parallel import business" segment saw a revenue decline of 12.7% due to strategic realignment towards high-margin products, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -1.6 million.

