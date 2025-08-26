HomeToGo's Interhome Deal Set to Transform by Aug 29!

HomeToGo expects to complete the acquisition of Interhome by 29 August 2025, following merger control approval of the Hotelplan transaction.

The acquisition will make HomeToGo the leading vacation rental group in Europe, with Interhome being Europe's second-largest vacation rental management company.

The acquisition will significantly boost HomeToGo's financial profile, adding approximately 55% to its 2024 IFRS Revenues and tripling Adjusted EBITDA.

The Swiss Competition Commission's approval of the Hotelplan Group acquisition by DERTOUR Group was the final regulatory step needed for the Interhome acquisition.

Interhome will be integrated into HomeToGo_PRO, enhancing its software and tech-enabled service solutions for the vacation rental market.

HomeToGo reaffirms its standalone FY/25 guidance and will update its financial outlook after reviewing Interhome's financial data post-acquisition.

