Almonty Industries, Guardian Metal Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Guardian Metal Resources
|+13,84 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|CStone Pharmaceuticals
|+8,26 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Centrotherm Photovoltaics
|+6,00 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Nissan Motor
|-3,86 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Clara Technologies
|-3,94 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|ParTec
|-4,18 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Guardian Metal Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Commerzbank
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|PUMA
|50
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|37
|Pharmaindustrie
|Borussia Dortmund
|36
|Freizeit
|Atos
|28
|Informationstechnologie
|Orsted
|27
|Versorger
