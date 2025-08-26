    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlset AI Ventures AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Alset AI Ventures
    441 Aufrufe 441 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Almonty Industries, Guardian Metal Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Almonty Industries, Guardian Metal Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Guardian Metal Resources +13,84 % Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 CStone Pharmaceuticals +8,26 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🥉 Centrotherm Photovoltaics +6,00 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nissan Motor -3,86 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Clara Technologies -3,94 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 ParTec -4,18 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Commerzbank AG!
    Long
    34,00€
    Basispreis
    0,15
    Ask
    × 13,94
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    38,41€
    Basispreis
    0,37
    Ask
    × 13,94
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Guardian Metal Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Nurexone Biologic Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Commerzbank Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 74 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 PUMA 50 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Novo Nordisk 37 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Borussia Dortmund 36 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 28 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Orsted 27 Versorger Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Almonty Industries, Guardian Metal Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.