FORTEC Elektronik Hits 2024/2025 Targets: Preliminary Figures Revealed

FORTEC Elektronik AG reported preliminary figures for the 2024/2025 financial year, achieving group turnover of approximately EUR 79.7 million, which is about 16% lower than the previous year's EUR 94.5 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell significantly to around EUR 1.9 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 2.3%, down from 7.5% the previous year.

The generated group profit was approximately EUR 1.3 million, compared to EUR 5.3 million in the previous year.

The group turnover is at the lower end of the adjusted forecast range of EUR 80.0 million to EUR 95.0 million, while EBIT met the upper end of the earnings forecast of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million.

The order book as of June 30, 2025, stood at EUR 50.0 million, down from EUR 53.4 million the previous year.

CEO Sandra Maile highlighted the challenging market conditions, including declining demand and geopolitical uncertainties, emphasizing the need for clear priorities and flexibility to achieve sustainable growth.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 14,875EUR and was up +1,36 % compared with the previous day.





