The Platform Group's Legal Shift: 99% Back Change at AGM

The Platform Group AG held a successful Annual General Meeting with 99% approval for a change of legal form.

Approximately 71.25% of the registered share capital was represented at the meeting, with around 14.61 million shares.

The company aims to become the leading platform group in Europe, targeting representation in 35 industries by next year.

The change to an SE & Co. KGaA legal form is intended to secure long-term orientation and fast decision-making processes.

The shareholders elected Mr. Marcel Roessner as a new member of the Supervisory Board, and RR GmbH was elected as the new auditor.

The Platform Group AG operates in 27 industries, with 19 locations across Europe, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

The next important date, HIT Hamburg Investor Days August 27th/28th, at The Platform Group is on 27.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 10,250EUR and was up +3,38 % compared with the previous day.





