Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: 60 Years of Mid-Market Triumphs!

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) celebrates 60 years of success in the mid-market sector, focusing on structural growth sectors such as IT services, software, healthcare, and environment, energy, and infrastructure.

DBAG is a market leader in private equity investments in family-owned mid-market companies, with a strong presence in Germany and an expansion into Italy.

The company has undergone a successful generational change in its Board of Management, ensuring future viability and continuity.

DBAG has expanded its product range by acquiring a majority stake in ELF Capital, which allows it to offer private debt solutions alongside its private equity expertise.

DBAG's long-term share price performance has been strong, with a 100% increase over 20 years, and it maintains a shareholder-friendly distribution policy.

DBAG is optimistic about future growth opportunities, focusing on sustainable value creation and leveraging its extensive mid-market experience and innovative financing solutions.

