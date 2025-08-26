Brevan Howard and Lunate Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Establish Investment Platform in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- With an initial long-term commitment of USD 2 billion from Lunate, the

platform will be domiciled in ADGM

- Partnership marks Lunate's expansion into hedge funds, broadening its client

offerings across alternatives

- Marks milestone in Brevan Howard's strategy to secure long term capital



Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager with USD 110

billion in assets under management (AUM), and Brevan Howard, one of the world's

most successful hedge fund managers with AUM of USD 34 billion, today announced

the formation of a strategic long-term partnership to establish an investment

platform to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to

regulatory approval.





The partnership plans to launch with an initial long-term commitment of USD 2

billion from Lunate and will comprise a unique suite of newly created funds

exclusive to the partnership. These funds will leverage Brevan Howard's existing

strategies and investment capabilities, including macro and digital assets.

Additional capital is expected to be raised over time from local and

international investors.



Lunate will also acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking

its strategic expansion into hedge funds and diversifying its range of products

and investment solutions for clients in the GCC and across the world.



Brevan Howard has grown strategically over two decades, adding and enhancing its

capabilities in asset classes. Brevan Howard established a regional headquarter

office in ADGM in early 2023, which is now their largest office by assets

managed globally.



Domiciled in ADGM, a growing hub for regional and international asset management

firms, the partnership will support the Emirate's ambition to become one of the

world's leading financial centers and create opportunities for top-tier talent.

It will leverage ADGM's world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and

progressive regulatory framework to deliver value to clients.



"Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds and

reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world,

offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their

portfolios," said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate .



Brevan Howard's Founder Alan Howard, added: "The long-term partnership with

Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region and we look

forward to building on this foundation over time."



About Lunate



Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative

investment manager with over 200 employees and US$110 billion of assets under

management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including

buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit,

real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the

world's leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset

class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its

clients. Lunate Capital Limited (regulated by the ADGM FSRA) is a subsidiary of

Lunate Holding RSC Limited.



For any media inquiries, please contact mailto:media@lunate.com



To learn more, please visit http://www.lunate.com/



About Brevan Howard



Brevan Howard is a leading global alternative investment manager, offering

institutional investors access to diversified strategies rooted in its edge -

macro thinking, trade structuring and risk management. The firm manages about

$34 billion in assets for institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign

wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, and endowments.

Brevan Howard has approximately 1,000 team members, representing more than 40

nationalities, located in offices around the world, including Abu Dhabi, Austin,

Geneva, London, Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, and Singapore.



mailto:hillary.yaffe@brevanhoward.com



Media Contact:



Hillary Yaffe

Head of Communications

hillary.yaffe@brevanhoward.comLogo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757792/Lunate_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757793/Brevan_Howard_Logo.jpg

View original

content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brevan-howard-and-lunate-anno

unce-long-term-strategic-partnership-to-establish-investment-platform-in-abu-dha

bi-302538521.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180634/6104222

OTS: Lunate







