Brevan Howard and Lunate Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Establish Investment Platform in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -
Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager with USD 110
billion in assets under management (AUM), and Brevan Howard, one of the world's
most successful hedge fund managers with AUM of USD 34 billion, today announced
the formation of a strategic long-term partnership to establish an investment
platform to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to
regulatory approval.
The partnership plans to launch with an initial long-term commitment of USD 2
billion from Lunate and will comprise a unique suite of newly created funds
exclusive to the partnership. These funds will leverage Brevan Howard's existing
strategies and investment capabilities, including macro and digital assets.
Additional capital is expected to be raised over time from local and
international investors.
Lunate will also acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking
its strategic expansion into hedge funds and diversifying its range of products
and investment solutions for clients in the GCC and across the world.
Brevan Howard has grown strategically over two decades, adding and enhancing its
capabilities in asset classes. Brevan Howard established a regional headquarter
office in ADGM in early 2023, which is now their largest office by assets
managed globally.
Domiciled in ADGM, a growing hub for regional and international asset management
firms, the partnership will support the Emirate's ambition to become one of the
world's leading financial centers and create opportunities for top-tier talent.
It will leverage ADGM's world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and
progressive regulatory framework to deliver value to clients.
"Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds and
reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world,
offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their
portfolios," said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate .
Brevan Howard's Founder Alan Howard, added: "The long-term partnership with
Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region and we look
forward to building on this foundation over time."
About Lunate
Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative
investment manager with over 200 employees and US$110 billion of assets under
management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including
buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit,
real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the
world's leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset
class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its
clients. Lunate Capital Limited (regulated by the ADGM FSRA) is a subsidiary of
Lunate Holding RSC Limited.
About Brevan Howard
Brevan Howard is a leading global alternative investment manager, offering
institutional investors access to diversified strategies rooted in its edge -
macro thinking, trade structuring and risk management. The firm manages about
$34 billion in assets for institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign
wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, and endowments.
Brevan Howard has approximately 1,000 team members, representing more than 40
nationalities, located in offices around the world, including Abu Dhabi, Austin,
Geneva, London, Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, and Singapore.
