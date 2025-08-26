    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGCC SAB de CV AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GCC SAB de CV
    Brevan Howard and Lunate Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Establish Investment Platform in Abu Dhabi

    Abu Dhabi, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - With an initial long-term commitment of USD 2 billion from Lunate, the
    platform will be domiciled in ADGM
    - Partnership marks Lunate's expansion into hedge funds, broadening its client
    offerings across alternatives
    - Marks milestone in Brevan Howard's strategy to secure long term capital

    Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager with USD 110
    billion in assets under management (AUM), and Brevan Howard, one of the world's
    most successful hedge fund managers with AUM of USD 34 billion, today announced
    the formation of a strategic long-term partnership to establish an investment
    platform to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to
    regulatory approval.

    The partnership plans to launch with an initial long-term commitment of USD 2
    billion from Lunate and will comprise a unique suite of newly created funds
    exclusive to the partnership. These funds will leverage Brevan Howard's existing
    strategies and investment capabilities, including macro and digital assets.
    Additional capital is expected to be raised over time from local and
    international investors.

    Lunate will also acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking
    its strategic expansion into hedge funds and diversifying its range of products
    and investment solutions for clients in the GCC and across the world.

    Brevan Howard has grown strategically over two decades, adding and enhancing its
    capabilities in asset classes. Brevan Howard established a regional headquarter
    office in ADGM in early 2023, which is now their largest office by assets
    managed globally.

    Domiciled in ADGM, a growing hub for regional and international asset management
    firms, the partnership will support the Emirate's ambition to become one of the
    world's leading financial centers and create opportunities for top-tier talent.
    It will leverage ADGM's world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and
    progressive regulatory framework to deliver value to clients.

    "Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds and
    reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world,
    offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their
    portfolios," said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate .

    Brevan Howard's Founder Alan Howard, added: "The long-term partnership with
    Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region and we look
    forward to building on this foundation over time."

    About Lunate

    Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative
    investment manager with over 200 employees and US$110 billion of assets under
    management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including
    buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit,
    real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the
    world's leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset
    class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its
    clients. Lunate Capital Limited (regulated by the ADGM FSRA) is a subsidiary of
    Lunate Holding RSC Limited.

    For any media inquiries, please contact mailto:media@lunate.com

    To learn more, please visit http://www.lunate.com/

    About Brevan Howard

    Brevan Howard is a leading global alternative investment manager, offering
    institutional investors access to diversified strategies rooted in its edge -
    macro thinking, trade structuring and risk management. The firm manages about
    $34 billion in assets for institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign
    wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, and endowments.
    Brevan Howard has approximately 1,000 team members, representing more than 40
    nationalities, located in offices around the world, including Abu Dhabi, Austin,
    Geneva, London, Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, and Singapore.

    mailto:hillary.yaffe@brevanhoward.com

    Media Contact:

    Hillary Yaffe
    Head of Communications
    hillary.yaffe@brevanhoward.comLogo:
    https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757792/Lunate_Logo.jpg
    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757793/Brevan_Howard_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brevan-howard-and-lunate-anno
    unce-long-term-strategic-partnership-to-establish-investment-platform-in-abu-dha
    bi-302538521.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180634/6104222
    OTS: Lunate




