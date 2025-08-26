    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNovo Nordisk AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
    DAX, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 ParTec +28,96 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Energy Fuels +16,04 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BioArctic Registered (B) +14,23 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Stoke Therapeutics -10,43 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Eolus Vind Registered (B) -17,19 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -50,00 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Atos Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Commerzbank Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Trident Resources REgistered Rohstoffe Nachrichten

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 292 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 64 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 PUMA 62 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 46 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 34 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 30 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.