DAX, ParTec & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ParTec
|+28,96 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Energy Fuels
|+16,04 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BioArctic Registered (B)
|+14,23 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Stoke Therapeutics
|-10,43 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Eolus Vind Registered (B)
|-17,19 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-50,00 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|NIO
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|Commerzbank
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Trident Resources REgistered
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|292
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|64
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|PUMA
|62
|Freizeit
|Novo Nordisk
|46
|Pharmaindustrie
|BYD
|34
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Atos
|30
|Informationstechnologie
ParTec
Wochenperformance: -26,71 %
Platz 1
Energy Fuels
Wochenperformance: +5,31 %
Platz 2
BioArctic Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +9,84 %
Platz 3
Stoke Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -8,18 %
Platz 4
Eolus Vind Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Platz 5
Nikola Corporation
Wochenperformance: +194,12 %
Platz 6
Alset AI Ventures
Wochenperformance: +10,94 %
Platz 7
NIO
Wochenperformance: +24,79 %
Platz 8
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: +21,96 %
Platz 9
Atos
Wochenperformance: +26,64 %
Platz 10
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: -0,58 %
Platz 11
Trident Resources REgistered
Wochenperformance: -2,29 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,18 %
Platz 14
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +23,58 %
Platz 15
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +4,40 %
Platz 16
BYD
Wochenperformance: +3,68 %
Platz 17
Atos
Wochenperformance: +26,64 %
Platz 18
