Netfonds AG Boosts Revenue & Earnings in H1 2025

Netfonds AG reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025, with net revenues of EUR 22.7 million, up 9.1% from the previous year.

Consolidated group revenue reached EUR 122.3 million, marking an 8.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The company's EBITDA rose by 61.2% to EUR 4.8 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 21.0%.

Assets under administration in the investment segment reached EUR 29.9 billion, with a new all-time high of EUR 30.0 billion at the beginning of the current quarter.

The Netfonds Group's investment division and regulatory business saw significant growth, with the digital finfire platform contributing approximately EUR 300 million in growth.

The Management Board forecasts gross revenue of over EUR 260 million and net revenue between EUR 52 and 54 million for the full year 2025, with an expected EBITDA of EUR 12.0 to 13.5 million.








