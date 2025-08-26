VAC and Torngat Metals Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Rare Earth Supply Chain
Hanau/Berlin (ots) - VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC), a global leader in the production of
rare earth permanent magnets and Torngat Metals, a Quebec-based rare earths
development company, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
to pursue an offtake agreement for Torngat Metals to supply VAC with long-term
security of fully traceable and responsibly produced separated rare earth
oxides.
The MOU was signed in Berlin today by Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat Metals, and
Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC, in the presence of Germany's Minister for Economic
Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural
Resources Tim Hodgson. This strategic move underscores Canada and Germany's
bilateral collaboration in the area of critical minerals. Both countries are
seeking to address the global heavy rare earths crisis while establishing a
permanent magnet supply chain independent from China.
By joining forces with VAC, Torngat Metals is reinforcing its position as a
reliable partner within the permanent magnet supply chain. Once in operation,
the company's Strange Lake project will be uniquely positioned to ensure
long-term supply security for the full suite of light and heavy rare earth
oxides needed for permanent magnets.
"As the sole Western producer of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, VAC is
at the forefront of securing a diverse and resilient supply chain for critical
raw materials. The company is expanding our global capacities and moving
upstream into strip casting and metal making, strengthening every stage of
production. Ensuring reliable access to terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy) -
elements essential to high-performance magnets is the final step, and one that
we are achieving through our strategic partnership with Torngat. This commitment
is essential to reinforce VAC's strategic position and bolster the industrial
base. In doing so also, we can enhance the national security of our allied
nations by ensuring continuous availability of technology critical to our
collective defense." said Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC.
"This MOU highlights our progress - not only in advancing project development,
but also in forging the partnerships needed to build a resilient and diversified
supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets," said Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat
Metals. "These critical minerals are central to advanced clean energy
technologies, and we look forward to working with VAC to play a leading role in
driving the transition."
"The partnership between Torngat Metals and VAC marks a significant step forward
in Canada's efforts to build a secure and sustainable supply chain for rare
"The partnership between Torngat Metals and VAC marks a significant step forward
in Canada's efforts to build a secure and sustainable supply chain for rare
