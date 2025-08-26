VAC and Torngat Metals Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Rare Earth Supply Chain

Hanau/Berlin (ots) - VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC), a global leader in the production of

rare earth permanent magnets and Torngat Metals, a Quebec-based rare earths

development company, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

to pursue an offtake agreement for Torngat Metals to supply VAC with long-term

security of fully traceable and responsibly produced separated rare earth

oxides.



The MOU was signed in Berlin today by Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat Metals, and

Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC, in the presence of Germany's Minister for Economic

Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural

Resources Tim Hodgson. This strategic move underscores Canada and Germany's

bilateral collaboration in the area of critical minerals. Both countries are

seeking to address the global heavy rare earths crisis while establishing a

permanent magnet supply chain independent from China.





By joining forces with VAC, Torngat Metals is reinforcing its position as areliable partner within the permanent magnet supply chain. Once in operation,the company's Strange Lake project will be uniquely positioned to ensurelong-term supply security for the full suite of light and heavy rare earthoxides needed for permanent magnets."As the sole Western producer of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, VAC isat the forefront of securing a diverse and resilient supply chain for criticalraw materials. The company is expanding our global capacities and movingupstream into strip casting and metal making, strengthening every stage ofproduction. Ensuring reliable access to terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy) -elements essential to high-performance magnets is the final step, and one thatwe are achieving through our strategic partnership with Torngat. This commitmentis essential to reinforce VAC's strategic position and bolster the industrialbase. In doing so also, we can enhance the national security of our alliednations by ensuring continuous availability of technology critical to ourcollective defense." said Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC."This MOU highlights our progress - not only in advancing project development,but also in forging the partnerships needed to build a resilient and diversifiedsupply chain for rare earth permanent magnets," said Yves Leduc, CEO of TorngatMetals. "These critical minerals are central to advanced clean energytechnologies, and we look forward to working with VAC to play a leading role indriving the transition.""The partnership between Torngat Metals and VAC marks a significant step forwardin Canada's efforts to build a secure and sustainable supply chain for rare