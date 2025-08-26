VAC and Torngat Metals Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Rare Earth Supply Chain

    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Hanau/Berlin (ots) - VACUUMSCHMELZE (VAC), a global leader in the production of
    rare earth permanent magnets and Torngat Metals, a Quebec-based rare earths
    development company, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
    to pursue an offtake agreement for Torngat Metals to supply VAC with long-term
    security of fully traceable and responsibly produced separated rare earth
    oxides.

    The MOU was signed in Berlin today by Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat Metals, and
    Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC, in the presence of Germany's Minister for Economic
    Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural
    Resources Tim Hodgson. This strategic move underscores Canada and Germany's
    bilateral collaboration in the area of critical minerals. Both countries are
    seeking to address the global heavy rare earths crisis while establishing a
    permanent magnet supply chain independent from China.

    By joining forces with VAC, Torngat Metals is reinforcing its position as a
    reliable partner within the permanent magnet supply chain. Once in operation,
    the company's Strange Lake project will be uniquely positioned to ensure
    long-term supply security for the full suite of light and heavy rare earth
    oxides needed for permanent magnets.

    "As the sole Western producer of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, VAC is
    at the forefront of securing a diverse and resilient supply chain for critical
    raw materials. The company is expanding our global capacities and moving
    upstream into strip casting and metal making, strengthening every stage of
    production. Ensuring reliable access to terbium (Tb) and dysprosium (Dy) -
    elements essential to high-performance magnets is the final step, and one that
    we are achieving through our strategic partnership with Torngat. This commitment
    is essential to reinforce VAC's strategic position and bolster the industrial
    base. In doing so also, we can enhance the national security of our allied
    nations by ensuring continuous availability of technology critical to our
    collective defense." said Erik Eschen, CEO of VAC.

    "This MOU highlights our progress - not only in advancing project development,
    but also in forging the partnerships needed to build a resilient and diversified
    supply chain for rare earth permanent magnets," said Yves Leduc, CEO of Torngat
    Metals. "These critical minerals are central to advanced clean energy
    technologies, and we look forward to working with VAC to play a leading role in
    driving the transition."

    "The partnership between Torngat Metals and VAC marks a significant step forward
    in Canada's efforts to build a secure and sustainable supply chain for rare
