Accelleron Soars: High Demand Drives Stellar Half-Year Results

Accelleron Industries AG reported outstanding half-year results for 2025, driven by high demand and market share gains in turbochargers, marine services, and power applications.

Revenues increased by 20.3% year-on-year to USD 608.0 million, with operational EBITA rising by 20.8% to USD 154.9 million and net income increasing by 29.5% to USD 114.7 million.

The company expects constant-currency revenue growth of 16-19% in 2025 and an EBITA margin of 24-25%, influenced by the current tariff situation.

The Medium & Low Speed segment saw a revenue increase of 18.9% to USD 458.8 million, while the High Speed segment's revenues grew by 24.6% to USD 149.2 million.

Accelleron is addressing the challenge of a new 39% US tariff on Swiss goods by reviewing pricing strategies and enhancing operational efficiencies to maintain its competitive advantage.

The company continues to innovate in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions, serving customers in over 50 countries with a focus on sustainability in the marine and energy industries.

The next important date at Accelleron Industries is on 27.08.2025.




