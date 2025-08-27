Aroundtown's H1 2025: Strong Balance Sheet Spurs Growth

Aroundtown reported a net rental income of €591 million in H1 2025, stable year-over-year, with a 3% like-for-like rental income growth.

Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at €501 million, while FFO I was €150 million, or €0.14 per share.

The company achieved a net profit of €578 million, with basic earnings per share of €0.32, driven by strong operational performance and positive property revaluations.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio decreased to 40% as of June 2025, and the interest coverage ratio (ICR) was strong at 4.2x.

Aroundtown completed disposals of approximately €400 million in H1 2025 and successfully issued a €750 million senior unsecured bond, repaying over €1.9 billion of debt year-to-date.

The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and is focusing on opportunistic growth while maintaining financial discipline, with a management transition in progress.

The next important date, "Interim Report for the 1st Half of 2025 (ENG)", at Aroundtown is on 27.08.2025.

