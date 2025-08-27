Aroundtown's H1 2025: Strong Balance Sheet Spurs Growth
Aroundtown's financial resilience shines through in H1 2025, showcasing robust performance and strategic growth initiatives. With stable net rental income and a commendable 3% rental growth, the company solidifies its market position. Strategic disposals and a successful bond issuance underscore Aroundtown's commitment to financial discipline. As Aroundtown navigates a management transition, it remains poised for opportunistic growth and continued success.
Foto: Aroundtown SA
- Aroundtown reported a net rental income of €591 million in H1 2025, stable year-over-year, with a 3% like-for-like rental income growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at €501 million, while FFO I was €150 million, or €0.14 per share.
- The company achieved a net profit of €578 million, with basic earnings per share of €0.32, driven by strong operational performance and positive property revaluations.
- The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio decreased to 40% as of June 2025, and the interest coverage ratio (ICR) was strong at 4.2x.
- Aroundtown completed disposals of approximately €400 million in H1 2025 and successfully issued a €750 million senior unsecured bond, repaying over €1.9 billion of debt year-to-date.
- The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and is focusing on opportunistic growth while maintaining financial discipline, with a management transition in progress.
The next important date, "Interim Report for the 1st Half of 2025 (ENG)", at Aroundtown is on 27.08.2025.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.938,77PKT (-0,57 %).
ISIN:LU1673108939WKN:A2DW8Z
