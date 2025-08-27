Future Insights: Payments Group's Path to 2028
The Payments Group Holding is poised for transformative growth, with strategic acquisitions and innovative ventures promising a dynamic future in the financial landscape.
- The Payments Group Holding (PGH) expects to fully consolidate the acquisition of 75% of The Payments Group companies (TPG) in 2025, following an agreement made in August 2024.
- TPG's gross transaction volume is projected to increase from 80 million EUR in 2024 to between 100 million and 150 million EUR in 2025, with expectations to surpass 1 billion EUR by 2028.
- Revenue for TPG is anticipated to quadruple by 2028, growing from just over 7 million EUR in 2024 at an annual growth rate of around 40%.
- PGH's EBITDA is expected to reach 4 million EUR in 2026 and exceed 10 million EUR by 2028, with potential contributions from the Heritage VC portfolio and AI initiatives not included in these targets.
- The company is evaluating opportunities in the stablecoin market, which could significantly impact EBITDA from 2027 onwards, as stablecoins are in high demand globally.
- PGH operates an AI-focused company builder called 'Softmax AI' and has a heritage VC portfolio from its previous operations as a leading German venture capital provider.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at The Payments Group Holding is on 09.10.2025.
