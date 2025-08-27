Branicks Group AG: Earnings Soar Amid Strong Business in H1

Branicks Group AG significantly improved its consolidated earnings in the first half of 2025, with a net income of €-23.4 million compared to a loss of €-131.5 million in the previous year.

The company successfully repaid €225 million in promissory note loans in the first half of 2025, with an additional €68 million repaid in July 2025.

Total rental performance reached 214,700 sqm in the first half of 2025, with 104,000 sqm from new leases and 110,700 sqm from renewals, resulting in an annualized rent of €30.7 million.

Interest expenses decreased by more than a third to €42.0 million, and operating costs were reduced by 14.3% to €28.2 million in the first half of 2025.

The market value of the commercial portfolio was approximately €2.7 billion as of June 30, 2025, with a gross rental income of €72.3 million and an EPRA vacancy rate of 8.3%.

Branicks Group AG confirmed its 2025 forecast and remains focused on returning to positive net income and further consolidation, aiming for profitability by the end of 2026.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at BRANICKS Group is on 06.11.2025.

