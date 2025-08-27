    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVita 34 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vita 34
    FamiCord AG Boosts 2025 Revenue, Sharpens Core Business Focus

    FamiCord AG's impressive revenue growth and strategic focus are driving its success in 2025. With a 14.6% revenue increase and a 36.2% rise in EBITDA, the company is thriving. Despite cash flow challenges, FamiCord remains committed to its core business. The Management Board is optimistic about future growth amid global uncertainties.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • FamiCord AG increased its revenue by 14.6% to €43.6 million in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
    • EBITDA from continuing operations rose by 36.2% to €5.0 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 11.4%.
    • The company is focusing more on its core business and has reclassified its CAR-T activities.
    • Despite positive business trends, operating cash flow decreased significantly to €0.25 million due to high demand for annual payment contracts and a previous year's tax refund.
    • Cash and cash equivalents dropped by 35.9% to €10.8 million, influenced by a transaction in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
    • The Management Board expects continued positive development in the core business and reaffirms its financial outlook for 2025, despite geopolitical uncertainties.

    The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Vita 34 is on 27.08.2025.


    Vita 34

    0,00 %
    +24,63 %
    +27,13 %
    +59,55 %
    +41,43 %
    -37,19 %
    -5,75 %
    +125,78 %
    -5,37 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
