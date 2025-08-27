FamiCord AG Boosts 2025 Revenue, Sharpens Core Business Focus
FamiCord AG's impressive revenue growth and strategic focus are driving its success in 2025. With a 14.6% revenue increase and a 36.2% rise in EBITDA, the company is thriving. Despite cash flow challenges, FamiCord remains committed to its core business. The Management Board is optimistic about future growth amid global uncertainties.
- FamiCord AG increased its revenue by 14.6% to €43.6 million in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.
- EBITDA from continuing operations rose by 36.2% to €5.0 million, with an improved EBITDA margin of 11.4%.
- The company is focusing more on its core business and has reclassified its CAR-T activities.
- Despite positive business trends, operating cash flow decreased significantly to €0.25 million due to high demand for annual payment contracts and a previous year's tax refund.
- Cash and cash equivalents dropped by 35.9% to €10.8 million, influenced by a transaction in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
- The Management Board expects continued positive development in the core business and reaffirms its financial outlook for 2025, despite geopolitical uncertainties.
The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report, at Vita 34 is on 27.08.2025.
