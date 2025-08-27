Investis Shines with Stellar Results & Strategic Growth
Investis shines in the Swiss real estate sector, with rental income up 38% and a robust portfolio of CHF 2.1 billion, all while maintaining a prudent LTV ratio. The future looks promising for 2025.
- Rental income increased by 38%, with the portfolio growing to CHF 2.1 billion and maintaining a low loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 30.1%.
- Revaluation gains amounted to CHF 71 million, representing a 3.4% increase in the total portfolio.
- Net asset value (NAV) per share rose to CHF 121.69, excluding deferred taxes.
- The Swiss real estate market is experiencing robust demand, with a structural supply shortage due to insufficient new construction.
- Investis achieved a net profit of CHF 80.2 million, with an operating profit of CHF 95.7 million for the first half of 2025.
- The company is pursuing a selective investment approach, focusing on long-term value-generating opportunities, and expects significant growth in rental income in 2025.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Investis Holding is on 27.08.2025.
