Buderus Edelstahl Sells Units to GMH Gruppe - Mutares Portfolio Move

Mutares portfolio company Buderus Edelstahl has signed an agreement to sell two business units to GMH Gruppe.

The sale includes the hot rolling mill and mechanical processing, including heat treatment business units.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Mutares acquired Buderus Edelstahl in February 2025 from voestalpine AG, focusing on high-quality special steels.

The sale is part of further transformation measures at Buderus Edelstahl to optimize operations and secure approximately 670 jobs.

The drop forging division will also be sold to FerrAl United Group, with plans for the remaining division to cease operations in Q4 2025.

