    Novo Nordisk, Destiny Tech100 Inc & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Destiny Tech100 Inc +10,17 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🥈 Pilbara Minerals +9,76 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Canada Goose Holdings +8,61 % Textilindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Deutsche Bank -3,48 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Pop Mart International Group -3,74 % Konsum Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 CStone Pharmaceuticals -6,72 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Snowflake Registered (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Tilray Brands Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      East Africa Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Novo Nordisk 47 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 40 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BYD 31 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Commerzbank 30 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Borussia Dortmund 27 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      BioNTech 27 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Novo Nordisk, Destiny Tech100 Inc & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.