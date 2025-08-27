Novo Nordisk, Destiny Tech100 Inc & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Destiny Tech100 Inc
|+10,17 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Pilbara Minerals
|+9,76 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Canada Goose Holdings
|+8,61 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|Deutsche Bank
|-3,48 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-3,74 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|CStone Pharmaceuticals
|-6,72 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Snowflake Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Tilray Brands
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|East Africa Metals
|Rohstoffe
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Novo Nordisk
|47
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|40
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|BYD
|31
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Commerzbank
|30
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|Freizeit
|BioNTech
|27
|Biotechnologie
