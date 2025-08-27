Bondholders Greenlight The Platform Group's Legal Shift

Bondholders approved The Platform Group AG's change of legal form to a partnership limited by shares (SE & Co. KGaA).

The required two-thirds majority for the change was significantly exceeded, and the proposal was accepted according to bond terms.

The change of legal form was also approved by the Annual General Meeting with a 99% majority of shareholders.

The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 27 industries, serving both B2B and B2C customers.

The company has 19 locations across Europe, with its headquarters in Düsseldorf, and achieved sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

The Platform Group AG is listed on several exchanges, including Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Oslo.

The next important date, HIT Hamburg Investor Days August 27th/28th, at The Platform Group is on 27.08.2025.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 10,500EUR and was up +1,69 % compared with the previous day.





