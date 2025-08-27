IBU-tec's 2025 H1 EBITDA Surge Amid Battery Boom!
IBU-tec's strategic pivot towards profitability has yielded impressive results, with EBITDA soaring tenfold in early 2025. Key alliances and a booming battery segment have positioned IBU-tec as a frontrunner in Europe's battery materials market.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- IBU-tec's EBITDA increased significantly from EUR 0.2 million to EUR 2 million in the first half of 2025, with the EBITDA margin rising from 0.6% to 10.4%.
- Revenues were EUR 19 million, lower than the previous year's EUR 24.8 million, due to a focus on profitability over revenue.
- Key partnerships were formed with PowerCo SE and Wanhua Chemical Group to develop battery materials, including a major order from VW subsidiary PowerCo worth EUR 6 million.
- The battery segment showed strong growth, with order volumes in July matching the entire previous year, and is expected to contribute around 25% of annual revenues.
- IBU-tec confirmed its 2025 forecast with an EBITDA margin of 7-9% and a revenue target of EUR 43-45 million, highlighting the battery segment as a major growth driver.
- IBU-tec's CEO, Jörg Leinenbach, emphasized the company's successful partnerships and strong performance in the battery division, positioning IBU-tec as a key player in the European battery materials value chain.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 27.08.2025.
The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 11,450EUR and was up +3,85 % compared with the previous
day.
+1,36 %
+5,12 %
+19,20 %
+56,08 %
+42,32 %
-52,32 %
-5,83 %
-36,29 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYHT5WKN:A0XYHT
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte