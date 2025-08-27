IBU-tec's 2025 H1 EBITDA Surge Amid Battery Boom!

IBU-tec's EBITDA increased significantly from EUR 0.2 million to EUR 2 million in the first half of 2025, with the EBITDA margin rising from 0.6% to 10.4%.

Revenues were EUR 19 million, lower than the previous year's EUR 24.8 million, due to a focus on profitability over revenue.

Key partnerships were formed with PowerCo SE and Wanhua Chemical Group to develop battery materials, including a major order from VW subsidiary PowerCo worth EUR 6 million.

The battery segment showed strong growth, with order volumes in July matching the entire previous year, and is expected to contribute around 25% of annual revenues.

IBU-tec confirmed its 2025 forecast with an EBITDA margin of 7-9% and a revenue target of EUR 43-45 million, highlighting the battery segment as a major growth driver.

IBU-tec's CEO, Jörg Leinenbach, emphasized the company's successful partnerships and strong performance in the battery division, positioning IBU-tec as a key player in the European battery materials value chain.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 27.08.2025.

The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 11,450EUR and was up +3,85 % compared with the previous day.





