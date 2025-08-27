Sto SE's Turnover Drops 2.3% to €777M in H1 2025

Consolidated turnover of Sto SE & Co. KGaA declined by 2.3% to EUR 777.1 million in the first half of 2025.

Consolidated EBIT fell by 13.7% to EUR 25.3 million, and EBT decreased by 15.5% to EUR 25.6 million.

The workforce was reduced by 250 employees to 5,534, with significant reductions in Germany and outside Germany.

Despite challenges, the forecast for 2025 is confirmed, expecting a consolidated turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.

The decline in turnover was influenced by increased pricing pressure, macroeconomic uncertainties, and unfavorable weather conditions affecting construction activities.

Investments in property, plant, and equipment totaled EUR 22.2 million, focusing on new production facilities and the "Retrofit" program.

