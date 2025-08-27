Sto SE's Turnover Drops 2.3% to €777M in H1 2025
Sto SE & Co. KGaA navigates a turbulent 2025 start, with turnover and profits down, yet remains committed to growth and its annual forecast.
- Consolidated turnover of Sto SE & Co. KGaA declined by 2.3% to EUR 777.1 million in the first half of 2025.
- Consolidated EBIT fell by 13.7% to EUR 25.3 million, and EBT decreased by 15.5% to EUR 25.6 million.
- The workforce was reduced by 250 employees to 5,534, with significant reductions in Germany and outside Germany.
- Despite challenges, the forecast for 2025 is confirmed, expecting a consolidated turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.
- The decline in turnover was influenced by increased pricing pressure, macroeconomic uncertainties, and unfavorable weather conditions affecting construction activities.
- Investments in property, plant, and equipment totaled EUR 22.2 million, focusing on new production facilities and the "Retrofit" program.
