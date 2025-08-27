    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSTO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu STO
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sto SE's Turnover Drops 2.3% to €777M in H1 2025

    Sto SE & Co. KGaA navigates a turbulent 2025 start, with turnover and profits down, yet remains committed to growth and its annual forecast.

    Sto SE's Turnover Drops 2.3% to €777M in H1 2025
    Foto: Patrick Seeger - dpa
    • Consolidated turnover of Sto SE & Co. KGaA declined by 2.3% to EUR 777.1 million in the first half of 2025.
    • Consolidated EBIT fell by 13.7% to EUR 25.3 million, and EBT decreased by 15.5% to EUR 25.6 million.
    • The workforce was reduced by 250 employees to 5,534, with significant reductions in Germany and outside Germany.
    • Despite challenges, the forecast for 2025 is confirmed, expecting a consolidated turnover of EUR 1.57 billion and EBIT between EUR 51 million and EUR 71 million.
    • The decline in turnover was influenced by increased pricing pressure, macroeconomic uncertainties, and unfavorable weather conditions affecting construction activities.
    • Investments in property, plant, and equipment totaled EUR 22.2 million, focusing on new production facilities and the "Retrofit" program.

    The price of STO at the time of the news was 123,80EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.001,49PKT (-0,34 %).


    STO

    +0,16 %
    -2,07 %
    -3,30 %
    +2,84 %
    +1,49 %
    -23,03 %
    +20,83 %
    -8,28 %
    +6.115,54 %
    ISIN:DE0007274136WKN:727413





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sto SE's Turnover Drops 2.3% to €777M in H1 2025 Sto SE & Co. KGaA navigates a turbulent 2025 start, with turnover and profits down, yet remains committed to growth and its annual forecast.