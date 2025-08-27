Advanced Blockchain Unveils Incredulous Labs' Annual Financials

Advanced Blockchain AG has completed forensic and accounting investigations into its subsidiary, Incredulous Labs Ltd.

The annual financial statements for Incredulous Labs Ltd. for 2023 and 2024 have been published, with a "disclaimer of opinion" issued by the auditor for both years.

Revenue for Incredulous Labs Ltd. in 2024 was USD 0.23 million, up from USD 0.023 million in 2023, while EBIT was USD 1.29 million in 2024 compared to USD 3.24 million in 2023.

The investigations revealed misappropriation of assets, including unauthorized control of crypto wallets and improper asset transfers by former executives and consultants.

Advanced Blockchain AG is pursuing claims for damages against former executives and business partners to protect shareholder interests.

The company aims to focus on operational business moving forward, despite extraordinary expenses related to past issues, and plans to finalize and publish its own annual financial statements in early September.

The next important date, Half-Year Financial Report 2025, at Advanced Blockchain is on 03.10.2025.

