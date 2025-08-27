    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNewron Pharmaceuticals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Newron Pharmaceuticals
    333 Aufrufe 333 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, MongoDB Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, MongoDB Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 MongoDB Registered (A) +34,01 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Kohl's +24,02 % Einzelhandel Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Canada Goose Holdings +18,37 % Textilindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 CStone Pharmaceuticals -8,40 % Biotechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Meituan Registered (B) -12,11 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BioXcel Therapeutics -12,26 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.310,00€
    Basispreis
    17,87
    Ask
    × 13,12
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.892,66€
    Basispreis
    19,17
    Ask
    × 13,05
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Alset AI Ventures Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Viking Therapeutics Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Guardian Metal Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 264 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 CENTROTEC 47 Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 44 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Borussia Dortmund 35 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 31 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Gerresheimer 30 Gesundheitswesen Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, MongoDB Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.