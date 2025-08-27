DAX, MongoDB Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MongoDB Registered (A)
|+34,01 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Kohl's
|+24,02 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥉
|Canada Goose Holdings
|+18,37 %
|Textilindustrie
|🟥
|CStone Pharmaceuticals
|-8,40 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Meituan Registered (B)
|-12,11 %
|Internet
|🟥
|BioXcel Therapeutics
|-12,26 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alset AI Ventures
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Viking Therapeutics
|Biotechnologie
|Guardian Metal Resources
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|264
|-
|🥈
|CENTROTEC
|47
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|44
|Rohstoffe
|Borussia Dortmund
|35
|Freizeit
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|31
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gerresheimer
|30
|Gesundheitswesen
MongoDB Registered (A)
