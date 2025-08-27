25 0 Kommentare LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna: Strong H1 2025 with Revenue & EBIT Surge

LM PAY S.A. is riding a wave of success, showcasing impressive growth in the first half of 2025. With a remarkable 31% revenue surge and a 44% EBIT boost, the company is setting new benchmarks. A 12% rise in customer acquisition and a growing base of loyal clients underscore its market appeal. This upward trajectory is fueled by an expanding partner network and heightened demand in Poland's beauty and healthcare sectors. LM PAY is poised to share its success story at the EquityForum Fall Conference and an online investor meeting.

