LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna: Strong H1 2025 with Revenue & EBIT Surge
LM PAY S.A. is riding a wave of success, showcasing impressive growth in the first half of 2025. With a remarkable 31% revenue surge and a 44% EBIT boost, the company is setting new benchmarks. A 12% rise in customer acquisition and a growing base of loyal clients underscore its market appeal. This upward trajectory is fueled by an expanding partner network and heightened demand in Poland's beauty and healthcare sectors. LM PAY is poised to share its success story at the EquityForum Fall Conference and an online investor meeting.
- LM PAY S.A. reported strong preliminary results for H1 2025, with revenue of PLN 14.66 million, a 31% increase from H1 2024.
- EBIT (operating profit) rose to PLN 4.43 million, marking a 44% growth compared to PLN 3.07 million in H1 2024.
- Customer acquisition increased from 20.5 thousand to 22.9 thousand, reflecting a 12% growth.
- The share of recurring customers grew from 30% to 33%, indicating enhanced customer loyalty.
- The company's growth is attributed to a larger partner network and increased demand for beauty and healthcare services in Poland.
- LM PAY will participate in the EquityForum Fall Conference in Frankfurt and an online investor meeting on September 1, 2025.
