Business performance up on previous year
LBBW delivers strong result in the first half of the year
Stuttgart (ots) -
- Sustained growth: operating profit before tax, excluding integration costs
from Berlin Hyp, increases to EUR759 million (previous year: EUR731 million)
- Successful core business: income improves across all customer segments, with
the strongest growth in the Corporate Customers business
- Allowances for losses on loans and securities slightly below previous year -
model adjustments unchanged at EUR880 million
- Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio rises to 16.6 percent
- Outlook confirmed: profit before tax above EUR1 billion for the full year
LBBW has delivered another strong result in a challenging economic environment.
Operating profit before taxes, adjusted for expenses from the integration of
Berlin Hyp, rose to EUR759 million, 4 percent above the previous year (EUR731
million). Including integration effects, the pre-tax profit of EUR705 million
was only slightly below the previous year's figure.
- Sustained growth: operating profit before tax, excluding integration costs
from Berlin Hyp, increases to EUR759 million (previous year: EUR731 million)
- Successful core business: income improves across all customer segments, with
the strongest growth in the Corporate Customers business
- Allowances for losses on loans and securities slightly below previous year -
model adjustments unchanged at EUR880 million
- Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio rises to 16.6 percent
- Outlook confirmed: profit before tax above EUR1 billion for the full year
LBBW has delivered another strong result in a challenging economic environment.
Operating profit before taxes, adjusted for expenses from the integration of
Berlin Hyp, rose to EUR759 million, 4 percent above the previous year (EUR731
million). Including integration effects, the pre-tax profit of EUR705 million
was only slightly below the previous year's figure.
CEO Rainer Neske: "The half-year result shows that LBBW is strategically well
positioned, high-performing and resilient. With Berlin Hyp under the umbrella of
our universal bank, we have also created the leading CRE competence center and
further strengthened our market position. We understand our customers' needs and
have the financial strength to stand by them as a partner even in difficult
times."
The good result was driven by a strong core operating business with rising
income and a stable risk situation with slightly declining allowances for losses
on loans and securities. Despite the uncertain geopolitical and economic
environment, all four operating segments increased their income and, by
mid-year, each achieved a profit in a three-digit million range and reached a
pre-tax result at or above the previous year's level.
Income underlines growth path - expenses impacted by integration effects of
Berlin Hyp
Group income rose by 3 percent to EUR2.12 billion, reflecting the successful
operating performance. Particularly notable was the 9 percent increase in net
fee and commission income, driven by strong securities and custody business as
well as higher earnings from structuring larger financings in the business
segments Corporate Customers and Project Finance.
Expenses amounted to EUR1.31 billion. This figure includes EUR54 million in
integration effects from Berlin Hyp. Excluding these, expenses rose by 4 percent
to EUR1.26 billion (previous year: EUR1.20 billion). The increase was mainly due
to investments in IT development (including cyber resilience), collective
bargaining and salary effects, and capacity expansion in growth areas.
Contributions to the protection schemes of the S-Finanzgruppe also increased.
positioned, high-performing and resilient. With Berlin Hyp under the umbrella of
our universal bank, we have also created the leading CRE competence center and
further strengthened our market position. We understand our customers' needs and
have the financial strength to stand by them as a partner even in difficult
times."
The good result was driven by a strong core operating business with rising
income and a stable risk situation with slightly declining allowances for losses
on loans and securities. Despite the uncertain geopolitical and economic
environment, all four operating segments increased their income and, by
mid-year, each achieved a profit in a three-digit million range and reached a
pre-tax result at or above the previous year's level.
Income underlines growth path - expenses impacted by integration effects of
Berlin Hyp
Group income rose by 3 percent to EUR2.12 billion, reflecting the successful
operating performance. Particularly notable was the 9 percent increase in net
fee and commission income, driven by strong securities and custody business as
well as higher earnings from structuring larger financings in the business
segments Corporate Customers and Project Finance.
Expenses amounted to EUR1.31 billion. This figure includes EUR54 million in
integration effects from Berlin Hyp. Excluding these, expenses rose by 4 percent
to EUR1.26 billion (previous year: EUR1.20 billion). The increase was mainly due
to investments in IT development (including cyber resilience), collective
bargaining and salary effects, and capacity expansion in growth areas.
Contributions to the protection schemes of the S-Finanzgruppe also increased.
Autor folgen