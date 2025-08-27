LBBW delivers strong result in the first half of the year

Stuttgart (ots) -



- Sustained growth: operating profit before tax, excluding integration costs

from Berlin Hyp, increases to EUR759 million (previous year: EUR731 million)

- Successful core business: income improves across all customer segments, with

the strongest growth in the Corporate Customers business

- Allowances for losses on loans and securities slightly below previous year -

model adjustments unchanged at EUR880 million

- Common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio rises to 16.6 percent

- Outlook confirmed: profit before tax above EUR1 billion for the full year



LBBW has delivered another strong result in a challenging economic environment.

Operating profit before taxes, adjusted for expenses from the integration of

Berlin Hyp, rose to EUR759 million, 4 percent above the previous year (EUR731

million). Including integration effects, the pre-tax profit of EUR705 million

was only slightly below the previous year's figure.





CEO Rainer Neske: "The half-year result shows that LBBW is strategically wellpositioned, high-performing and resilient. With Berlin Hyp under the umbrella ofour universal bank, we have also created the leading CRE competence center andfurther strengthened our market position. We understand our customers' needs andhave the financial strength to stand by them as a partner even in difficulttimes."The good result was driven by a strong core operating business with risingincome and a stable risk situation with slightly declining allowances for losseson loans and securities. Despite the uncertain geopolitical and economicenvironment, all four operating segments increased their income and, bymid-year, each achieved a profit in a three-digit million range and reached apre-tax result at or above the previous year's level.Income underlines growth path - expenses impacted by integration effects ofBerlin HypGroup income rose by 3 percent to EUR2.12 billion, reflecting the successfuloperating performance. Particularly notable was the 9 percent increase in netfee and commission income, driven by strong securities and custody business aswell as higher earnings from structuring larger financings in the businesssegments Corporate Customers and Project Finance.Expenses amounted to EUR1.31 billion. This figure includes EUR54 million inintegration effects from Berlin Hyp. Excluding these, expenses rose by 4 percentto EUR1.26 billion (previous year: EUR1.20 billion). The increase was mainly dueto investments in IT development (including cyber resilience), collectivebargaining and salary effects, and capacity expansion in growth areas.Contributions to the protection schemes of the S-Finanzgruppe also increased.