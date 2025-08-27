Delivery Hero SE Faces FY 2025 Challenges Amid Forex Headwinds

Delivery Hero SE updated its FY 2025 guidance due to foreign exchange rate headwinds, expecting lower adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to grow at the upper end of an 8-10% YoY range, while Total Segment Revenue is projected to increase by 22-24% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between EUR 900-940 million, down from the previous guidance of EUR 975-1,025 million, due to approximately EUR 110 million FX headwinds.

Free Cash Flow is anticipated to be more than EUR 120 million, reduced from the previous guidance of more than EUR 200 million, due to approximately EUR 80 million FX headwinds.

The foreign exchange rate headwinds are attributed to the strengthening of the Euro against U.S. Dollar-pegged currencies and the Korean Won.

The company uses a like-for-like comparison for GMV and Total Segment Revenue growth to provide a clearer view of its underlying business performance, excluding divestitures and service changes.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025 & Q2 2025 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 28.08.2025.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 23,115EUR and was down -5,69 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,190EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.550,60PKT (-1,25 %).





