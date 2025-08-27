    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelivery Hero AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delivery Hero
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Delivery Hero SE Faces FY 2025 Challenges Amid Forex Headwinds

    Facing currency challenges, Delivery Hero SE revises its 2025 forecast, anticipating lower earnings and cash flow despite robust revenue growth.

    Delivery Hero SE Faces FY 2025 Challenges Amid Forex Headwinds
    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • Delivery Hero SE updated its FY 2025 guidance due to foreign exchange rate headwinds, expecting lower adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow.
    • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to grow at the upper end of an 8-10% YoY range, while Total Segment Revenue is projected to increase by 22-24% YoY.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between EUR 900-940 million, down from the previous guidance of EUR 975-1,025 million, due to approximately EUR 110 million FX headwinds.
    • Free Cash Flow is anticipated to be more than EUR 120 million, reduced from the previous guidance of more than EUR 200 million, due to approximately EUR 80 million FX headwinds.
    • The foreign exchange rate headwinds are attributed to the strengthening of the Euro against U.S. Dollar-pegged currencies and the Korean Won.
    • The company uses a like-for-like comparison for GMV and Total Segment Revenue growth to provide a clearer view of its underlying business performance, excluding divestitures and service changes.

    The next important date, Semi-Annual Financial Report 2025 & Q2 2025 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 28.08.2025.

    The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 23,115EUR and was down -5,69 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,190EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.550,60PKT (-1,25 %).


    Delivery Hero

    -6,12 %
    +4,68 %
    -11,74 %
    -1,56 %
    -0,12 %
    -40,75 %
    -73,91 %
    -19,86 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4K43WKN:A2E4K4





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Delivery Hero SE Faces FY 2025 Challenges Amid Forex Headwinds Facing currency challenges, Delivery Hero SE revises its 2025 forecast, anticipating lower earnings and cash flow despite robust revenue growth.