Helvetica Swiss Fund Shines: Higher Profits & Strong ROI in 2025

Helvetica Swiss Living Fund has turned the tide, reporting a remarkable profit surge in early 2025. From a loss of CHF 28.02 million to a profit of CHF 9.1 million, the fund's financial revival is noteworthy. With net income per unit climbing to CHF 1.56, the fund is on course to meet its distribution goals. An impressive 96.4% occupancy rate underscores the robust demand for suburban housing. A 2.94% return on investment further illustrates the fund's financial stability. Looking ahead, the fund is poised for continued growth, focusing on portfolio development and energy efficiency.

Helvetica Swiss Living Fund reported a significant increase in total profit to CHF 9.1 million in the first half of 2025, compared to CHF -28.02 million at the end of 2024.

Net income per unit rose to CHF 1.56, keeping the fund on track to meet its distribution target of CHF 2.80 per unit for the 2025 financial year.

The occupancy rate improved to 96.4%, reflecting strong demand for housing in suburban areas.

The fund achieved a return on investment of 2.94% in the first half of 2025, supported by strong net income and a stable cost structure.

The property portfolio consists of 38 properties with a total market value of CHF 488 million, and a capital gain of CHF 1.1 million was realized from two property sales.

The fund management aims to continue high earnings and operational progress in the second half of 2025, along with plans for targeted portfolio development and energy-saving renovations.





