Helvetica Swiss Fund Shines: Strong Income & Merger Success in 2025

The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) is soaring to new heights in 2025. With impressive net income and performance surpassing benchmarks, the HSC Fund is on a winning streak. Enhanced cost structures and a strategic merger have bolstered its portfolio and operational efficiency. Poised for continued success, the HSC Fund is a beacon of robust financial health and strategic growth.

The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) achieved strong net income and performance above the benchmark in the first half of 2025.

The fund is on track to meet its distribution target of CHF 5.35 per unit for 2025, with a net income of CHF 2.82 per unit generated in the first half of the year.

The occupancy rate increased to 95.2%, and the weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) is now 4.5 years.

The fund's operating cost structure was improved, with TERREF GAV reduced to 0.83% and an EBIT margin of 71.34%.

A successful merger with the HSO Fund was completed in June 2025, expanding the portfolio to 36 properties valued at CHF 748 million.

The fund's return on investment was 3.80% for the first half of the year, with a year-to-date performance of 5.29%, surpassing the SWIIT index benchmark of 3.25%.





