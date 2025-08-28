    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJungfraubahn Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Jungfraubahn Holding
    Jungfrau Railway Group Hits Record Profit in First Half of 2023

    The Jungfrau Railway Group is on a triumphant journey, marked by record profits, strategic leadership changes, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, all while navigating global challenges with optimism.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Jungfrau Railway Group achieved a record half-year profit of CHF 37 million in 2025, marking a 7.3% increase from the previous year.
    • Transport income exceeded CHF 100 million for the first time, reaching CHF 107.2 million, an 8.2% increase compared to the same period last year.
    • A leadership change occurred in mid-June 2025, with Oliver Hammel succeeding Urs Kessler as CEO.
    • All three segments (Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe, Experience Mountains, and Winter Sports) saw above-average growth in income and visitor numbers.
    • The company is actively involved in sustainability projects, including the planting of "climate trees" and the Hintisberg alpine solar plant project.
    • Despite global uncertainties, the company remains optimistic due to strong demand from long-distance markets and has launched the AlpsPass for the upcoming winter season.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Jungfraubahn Holding is on 28.08.2025.


